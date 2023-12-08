Adele admits she gets 'nervous' around parents of her son's classmates - but that doesn't stop her getting involved at school

Adele has admitted the one thing about her son's school that makes her 'nervous' - and it's something all parents can relate to.

Heading off to school can be a nerve-wracking time for both kids and their parents. It's a good idea to have some settling-in ideas for your child under your belt, but remember it's normal to be nervous at the prospect of meeting new mum friends too - which is why our parenting writer has shared 10 things she wishes she's known before her child started school.

And it turns out even A-listers aren't immune from the intricacies of schooling, as multi-award-winning singer-songwriter Adele has revealed. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she shared that she gets 'nervous' around fellow parents at her son's school.

The global superstar is mum to Angelo, 11, who she shares with her ex-husband Simon Konecki. The mother and son duo live in L.A., where Angelo attends school.

Telling the outlet that she's been enjoying getting involved with Angelo's school, she shared, "I’m thriving a bit. Now there are so many things his school does the most, with community vibes, which is fantastic."

And while she said, "The kids don’t care. The kids don’t give a flying f*** who I am," she added, "I get, not insecure, but I get nervous around loads of adults and strangers that I don’t know."

However, despite her nerves, the global superstar shared that she has "great mum friends".

Speaking about how much she 'loves' living in L.A., she shared, "I actually have made a lot of really great core friends. I didn’t think I’d ever have a real friend group here. I don’t want a bunch of celebrities being my friends - well, only [celebrities]. And [my friends are] actually from L.A., which again, before I moved here, I never met one person who was from L.A. They’re not famous and they’re great."

Adele moved to L.A. in 2016, and has been dating American sports agent Rich Paul since 2021. In 2022, rumours began to circle that the pair had secretly married, after she posted a picture on Instagram that had a game box with 'The Paul's' written on it in the background.

Then, earlier this year, it appeared that Adele had 'confirmed' that she and Rich Paul are married. At Alan Carr's comedy show in L.A. in November 2023, she reportedly shared the news with the crowd.

Two audience members are said to have separately confirmed the news to Deuxmoi, an anonymous celebrity gossip influencer, with one explaining, "'I was at Alan Carr's comedy show in L.A. tonight and Adele was in the audience. Alan asked the crowd if anyone got married recently and Adele shouted 'I did'."

Adele and Rich Paul have never publicly confirmed the marriage rumours.

The news comes shortly after Adele revealed she 'really wants to be a mum again soon', but Rich Paul is reportedly worried about her health, with an insider claiming he fears she is 'pushing her body to the limit'.

