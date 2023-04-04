Alexandra Burke is pregnant with her second child to boyfriend Darren Randolph - eight months after giving birth

Alexandra Burke is pregnant with her second baby with boyfriend Darren Randolph - eight months after she gave birth to their first child (opens in new tab).

The X Factor 2008 winner, who announced her first pregnancy (opens in new tab) in February last year, shared her surprising second baby news with fans on Instagram when she uploaded a snap of her last pregnancy photoshoot and captioned it, "We are so excited to do this all again."

And while Alexandra and Darren welcomed their first child eight months ago, the couple have not yet revealed the baby's gender nor name, simply calling it by the affectionate moniker Grape.

Alexandra celebrated her first Mothers' Day as a new mom and wrote, "'My first Mother’s Day as your mama… Feeling very blessed. Can’t thank the hubby enough for making me feel so special and loved. My little baby Grape - thank you for making me a better person. For making me the best version of myself and showing up in ways I thought I never could… I am so lucky to be your mum."

And with just a few months to go until there's the pitter patter of another pair of baby feet, both fans and celebrity friends have been sharing their reactions to the news.

Oti Mabuse (opens in new tab) shared, "Congratulations baby", Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse (opens in new tab) added, "Wow, girl wait for us"

Singer Pixie Lott put, "Congratulations Alex!!"

And Neil Jones, who shared some baby news of his own (opens in new tab), wrote, "This is brilliant. Congratulations."

Before becoming a mom, Alexandra opened up on her diet and exercise secrets (opens in new tab), and took part in the Great British Bake Off Christmas special (opens in new tab) just months after she split from fiancé Josh Ginnelly (opens in new tab).

Alexandra Burke is already planning her return to work, she will take to the stage after she announced she is starring in Sister Act as Deloris Van Cartier when it returns to London's West End in August 2024.

Meanwhile, Alexandra appears to be enjoying motherhood and trying out all the baby things she's since been gifted for bath time with her 'little Grape' in which her baby is say up wearing an adorable fluffy baby bathrobe (opens in new tab) and white romper suit. Adorable!

Alexandra has not yet revealed her due date (opens in new tab) but we will keep you posted.

Congratulations!