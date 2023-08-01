Are Alex and Elys still together from Too Hot To Handle season 5?
What happened between Alex and Elys after the Too Hot To Handle finale and where are they now...
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
After the finale of Too Hot To Handle season five, fans want to know if Alex and Elys are still together...
Too Hot To Handle has returned to Netflix for a fifth season, following ten commitment-phobes in a bid to win the show's prize fund by forming meaningful romantic connections with their castmates. Overseen for the entire time by Lana, an Alexa-style virtual assistant, the Too Hot To Handle cast must remain celibate for the duration of the retreat, or face losing the prize money.
Alex and Elys were one of just two solid couples going into the Too Hot To Handle final, but neither had a smooth ride. Just like viewers last year wanted to know who stayed together from Too Hot To Handle season 4, fans of the dating show now want to know the fate of Alex and Elys.
Are Alex and Elys still together?
No, Alex and Elys are no longer together. It probably won't come a surprise to viewers, as Alex lives in London while Elys is from Switzerland but lives in LA, meaning there's quite a distance between them.
It seems like they're still on good terms, however, as Alex and Elys still follow each other on Instagram. In an interview with Elite Daily, Elys explained, "We stayed together just under six months after filming. It was a very fun six months– very fiery and passionate. But with me traveling so much and us doing long-distance, it just didn’t work. We’re still on great terms, which is really nice."
A post shared by Netflix UK & Ireland (@netflixuk)
A photo posted by on
What happened between Alex and Elys on Too Hot To Handle?
Alex and Elys made it all the way to the Too Hot To Handle final, and left the show as boyfriend and girlfriend. Alex, a 28-year-old from London, England, and Elys, a 23-year-old from Lausanne, Switzerland, were two of the original contestants on season five, entering the retreat on day one.
Alex was interested in Elys from the start, but she initially chose to focus on Hunter, leaving Alex to couple up with Megan. Despite kissing Hunter, it didn't take long for Elys to realise her connection was stronger with Alex than Hunter, so she broke things off and decided to couple up with Alex. However, Alex was initially hesitant after finding out about Elys' kiss with Hunter.
Then, Lana sent Elys on a date with Hunter and, but halfway through offered her the choice to swap to Alex. Elys chose to switch and the date went well, following which Alex and Elys stayed together until the end of the season.
A post shared by Netflix UK & Ireland (@netflixuk)
A photo posted by on
They had a pretty smooth ride thereon out, although their record-breaking 12-minute kiss resulted in a $36,000 deduction from the Too Hot To Handle prize fund.
Meanwhile, Alex was struggling with doubts over whether he could commit to Elys, so Lana gave him an ultimatum. He could either win $25,000 but leave the retreat then and there, or stay and continue his relationship with Elys, but this would mean forfeiting winning the show and the prize fund. This made him realise how much Elys meant to him, and he chose to stay.
When it came to the finale, Elys was voted as the winner of Too Hot To Handle season five. Louis and Alex had both forfeited the chance to win by turning down $25,000, meaning Lana chose Elys and Dre as the finalists because they had shown the most growth.
After the rest of the contestants voted, Elys took the crown, but in the end she decided to split the money 50/50 with Dre, because she knew how much it would mean to him and his family.
Alex and Elys left the show as boyfriend and girlfriend, and had even exchanged 'I love yous' by the end - making it "the first L-bomb of the series".
Where is Alex Snell now?
Alex is back living in London following his appearance on Too Hot To Handle, and has since shared on Instagram that he recently met up with fellow cast member Louis.
He's also keen to keep his followers up-to-date with his progress in the gym, and there's no shortage of topless pics on his feed. According to DevonLive, Alex used to work as a personal trainer and offered free workout plans during the pandemic, encouraging those who used them to donate to mental health charity Devon Mind.
A post shared by Alex Snell (@alexsnelll)
A photo posted by on
Where is Elys Hutchinson now?
In her interview with Elite Daily, Elys confirmed that she is still single and living in Los Angeles. And she's been much more active on social media, posting plenty of picture of herself hanging out with the rest of the Too Hot To Handle cast.
She told Elite Daily, "Right now, I’m focusing on my career. I’m in L.A. with my family and having a really good time. I’m open to going on dates, meeting people, and seeing where it goes, but I’m very happy being single and doing my own thing."
A post shared by Megan Thomson (@meganthomsn)
A photo posted by on
She added that she has remained friends with the cast, saying, "The girls and I have a group chat, and we speak every day or two, and the guys will also be friends for life. They’re the only people who have properly experienced what I’ve experienced there, so they are like a different category of friends."
We've also taken a look at if Emily and Cam are still together from Too Hot To Handle season 2, as well as Kayla and Seb from season 4. Plus, here's where Too Hot To Handle was filmed.
Goodto Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Ellie is Goodto’s Feature Editor, having joined the team as a Junior Features Writer in 2022, and covers everything from wellbeing for parents to the latest TV and entertainment. Ellie has covered all the latest trends in the parenting world, including baby names, parenting hacks, and foodie tips for busy families. She has a distinction in MA Magazine Journalism from Nottingham Trent University and a first-class degree in Journalism from Cardiff University, and previously Ellie has worked with BBC Good Food, The Big Issue, and the Nottingham Post, as well as freelancing as an arts and entertainment writer alongside her studies.
-
-
Serena Williams discovers the sex of her baby with an epic drone gender reveal as fans note this sweet sibling ‘re-creation’
The tennis ace along with her husband Alexis Ohanian and their daughter Olympia anxiously awaited the big reveal as it lit up the night sky
By Selina Maycock Published
-
Why isn't Loose Women on today? The ITV panel show has been taken off air
Why isn't Loose Women on today? Fans are wondering where the programme has gone as the show is missing from ITV's scheduling.
By Selina Maycock Published
-
Barbie movie ending explained: What happens to Barbie after she goes to the real world?
It's all anyone is talking about at the moment, and eager cinemagoers are now looking to have the Barbie moving ending explained...
By Ellie Hutchings Published
-
Who is on Loose Women today? The stars on today's panel
Who is on Loose Women today? This is who to expect on the panel...
By Selina Maycock Published
-
When is The Morning Show season 3 coming out?
The Morning Show is filming for a new series as we look at all you need to know.
By Selina Maycock Published
-
Where is Juana Barraza now? The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders on Netflix
We reveal where Juana Barraza is now, following the release of new Netflix documentary The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders.
By Ellie Hutchings Published
-
Where can I watch Sanditon Season 3 and when is it coming out?
The historical drama is returning to screens and it's later than you think - and there's some storyline spoilers...
By Selina Maycock Published
-
Where is Alessia Zecchini now and what happened to Stephen Keenan? The Deepest Breath ending explained
Netflix viewers want to know where Alessia Zecchini is now, the ambitious free diver from new documentary The Deepest Breath.
By Ellie Hutchings Published
-
Manifest ending explained: Who survives the Death Date?
Manifest ending explained: Everything that happened at the end of the supernatural Netflix drama.
By Maddy Biddulph Published
-
Where is Joji Obara now? The killer from The Lucie Blackman Case
Netflix's latest true crime documentary Missing: The Case of Lucie Blackman has left viewers wondering where Joji Obara is now.
By Ellie Hutchings Last updated