Are Matt and Adrienne still together? MAFS UK update

Are Matt and Adrienne still together? Here’s what we know about the MAFS couple.

TV’s most famous dating experiment will be over when MAFS UK ends , and while some couples from the show live happily ever after, viewers can’t help but wonder who is still together from Married at First Sight 2022?

As the finale of season eight approaches, fans are questioning the second to last couple to tie the knot.

Let’s take a look at whether Matt and Adrienne are still together.

Are Matt and Adrienne still together?

We don’t know yet, as per the rules of Married at First Sight, we can’t know whether the couples – including Matt and Adrienne – are still together before the final episode airs on Thursday 16 November at 9pm.

Bonding over their love for fitness, Matt and Adrienne seemed to hit it off after their castle-setting wedding ceremony. The couple had their ups and downs from then – they jetted off to Tenerife for their honeymoon where Matt branded Adrienne a “show off”, but they seemed to patch things up at the next dinner party.

During home stays week, they went from strength to strength, and later wished they had more time in the experiment to work on the romantic side of their relationship.

Matt and Adrienne are still following one another on Instagram, and the 26-year-old posted a gallery of photos to mark the end of the experiment. She captioned the post: “What a journey! We married a stranger and together formed incredible memories which will last a life time.”

So, even if they’re not still together, it could show that Adrienne looks back on her time with Matt fondly.

Who is Matt from MAFS with now?

Again, we’re not sure who Matt is with now. It could be Adrienne or it could be fellow MAFS bride Shona after the pair were spotted together at Starbucks last month, as reported by The Sun.

A source said: “They were chilling together in Starbucks and looked very relaxed in each other’s company.

“They even brought their pet dog along. They must have been together for a while because they were hardly dressed to impress.”

The source went on to say they were “shocked” as Matt and Shona did not appear on the show at the same time due to the 29-year-old window cleaner joining the experiment half way, making him and Adrienne the second to last couple to marry.

Shona – and her husband Brad Skelley – were asked to leave the experiment as the experts’ decision to match the pair had backfired, with concerns about their relationship becoming serious. Fans were asking are Shona and Brad still together but the couple split quickly after.

After their exit from the show, Shona took to Instagram to say how she felt, and admitted “the experiment wasn’t to blame”.

She went on to write: “I realised deep down I needed to love myself more. I did just that, I filled myself up with self love and when I was ready fate kicked in and I met the kindest soul who loves me just the way I am and it’s what I deserve.”

Neither Matt or Shona have confirmed that they’re dating, so we’ll have to wait for the MAFS UK finale on E4.