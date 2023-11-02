When does Married At First Sight UK end in 2023? Final date of MAFS UK

As the reality show enters its final weeks, viewers want to know when MAFS UK ends.

Since series eight of Married At First Sight UK started, it might just have gone on to become the most dramatic instalment yet. There's been couple swapping, dinner party drama and *that* controversial video of contestant Georges squatting for his online followers. And while some of the MAFS UK cast members are looking pretty cosy in their marriages, others have already jumped ship, leaving viewers wondering who is still together from MAFS UK.

In case you missed it, Brad and Shona split early on, despite things appearing to get off to a good start, while Bianca and Nathanial were left single when their respective partners, JJ and Ella, formed a connection with each other. But while other couples, such as Laura and Arthur and Roz and Tom, appear to be going strong, viewers will have to wait until the final episode to find out if their relationships lasted after filming. So, here's when Married At First Sight UK ends...

When does Married At First Sight UK end in 2023?

The final episode of Married at First Sight UK 2023 will air on Thursday 16 November. The episode will air at 9pm on E4, and will also be available to watch on catch-up on the Channel 4 website - along with all the other MAFS episodes that have aired so far.

The finale will reveal which couples decide to reaffirm their marriage in a vow renewal. Usually, this involves the couples spending some time apart in order to decide whether they want to stay together, before reuniting and letting each other know their final decision.

(Image credit: Channel 4)

How many episodes of MAFS UK are there in 2023?

In total, there are 36 episodes in this year's series of Married At First Sight UK. This makes it the show's longest run to date. The series airs every Monday to Thursday since the first episode was broadcast on Monday 18 September.

And this year's show was highly anticipated, with dating experts Paul Carrick Brunson and Charlene Douglas previously telling Virgin Radio, "It is going to be the best series you've ever watched in your life, I really mean that.

"We've got the same format in terms of the weddings and the dinner parties and the commitment ceremonies and obviously, the vow renewal at the end.

"It’s bigger and better, so 36 episodes. I feel like we really, really know these couples, because we've spent so much time with them."

Will there be a MAFS UK 2023 reunion?

Channel 4 hasn't confirmed a Married At First Sight UK 2023 reunion, however, a TV insider previously told The Sun that a reunion episode has already been filmed.

The source said: "This series of Married at First Sight started filming way back in February, and there was also a reunion filmed in July – so it was all in the can before any of this series had been aired.

"As the episodes have been screened, the cast have seen things unfold that they weren’t aware of at the time of filming, so a lot of dynamics have changed since the reunion episode was shot in the summer.

"The relationship status of some of the couples has also been up and down in the last few months, so Channel 4 bosses wanted to get the key faces from the series back together to give fans the most up-to-date gossip.

"It’s bound to be very explosive. A lot of the cast have been quite fiery and opinionated about each other on social media since the show has been on, so expect all of that to spill out on camera."

(Image credit: Channel 4)

The reunion episode is a chance to find out which couples have really gone the distance, after they leave the experiment and enter the 'real world' - as well as an opportunity to hash out all the drama that took place throughout the season.

And while we don't yet know when the reunion will take place, last year's reunion episode was a Christmas special, which aired on December 11, so it might be that this year's installment arrives on screens around the same time.

If you can't wait until the final episode to find out the fates of the couples, we've done some digging and offered our verdict on whether Peggy and Georges are still together and if Luke and Jay are still together. We've also looked at whether Ella and JJ are still together too.