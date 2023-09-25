Are Natalie and Paul still together? My Mum, Your Dad update

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Following the final episode of My Mum, Your Dad, viewers want to know if Natalie and Paul are still together.

The first season of My Mum, Your Dad has proved a success for ITVX. The show, which has been dubbed 'Love Island for grown-ups' and is hosted by Davina McCall, sees single parents in their 40s and 50s search for a new romantic connection - but the twist is that their kids are playing matchmaker.

Set in a beautiful countryside mansion, the show has left viewers many wondering where My Mum, Your Dad is filmed - but since the final episode aired all anyone wants to know is which couples went the distance. And one pairing in particular appeared to emerge as the strongest of the bunch, so it's no surprise that fans are eager to know if Natalie and Paul are still together.

Are Natalie and Paul still together?

Natalie and Paul are no longer together. according to The Sun, the pair went their separate ways due to the distance between them and the pressures of balancing a new relationship with everything else going on in their lives.

The source said: "Natalie and Paul’s flame burned bright for a few months but balancing life on the outside with nurturing their fledgling relationship proved too tricky."

(Image credit: ITV)

They added, "With Natalie in Bournemouth and Paul in Bath the distance wasn’t insurmountable, but they were both independent people who had great lives of their own and in the end they decided their love wasn’t greater than the hurdles."

Natalie recently took to Instagram to post a video updating viewers on her reaction to watching herself on the show. She said: "I'm just having a little bit of decompression time. It has been a very bittersweet week for me watching back, because although we separated in August I had time to process before the show aired, and then the show aired and I'm watching that played back - it's a very surreal experience."

What happened between Natalie and Paul on My Mum, Your Dad?

Natalie, 44, and 47-year-old Paul quickly formed a connection on My Mum, Your Dad. Natalie was nominated to take part by her son Kaliel, while Paul was entered on the show by his daughter Mazey.

The pair were the first couple to share a kiss during the school disco-themed party. They continued getting to know each other and things seemed to be going well for the pair, with Natalie opening up to Paul about her previous battle with drug addiction.

A post shared by Natalie Russell (@iamnatalierussell) A photo posted by on

Natalie and Paul went on to meet each other's children in the final episode, with both Kaliel and Mazey giving the pair their blessing and the couple appearing to finish the series strong.

Where is Natalie Russell now?

Natalie has been open about her experience on My Mum, Your Dad on Instagram, where she first announced the news that she would be appearing on the show with son Kaliel in early September.

In one photo featuring Natalie and the rest of the cast, she wrote, "What an experience with an amazing bunch of people. Forever grateful for it".

Following the final episode, Natalie went on to share on her platform that she and Paul had separated, in a post which she captioned, "Firstly just wanted to say thank you for the overwhelming support from everyone who has watched the show and how invested you have been with our journey. It was an incredible experience and one that we will be forever grateful for taking part in.

"Paul and I had an incredible experience in the retreat and loved every moment, we continued that connection over the summer and had some great times together. Unfortunately in Early August we decided to call a day on the relationship. We are both still friends and wish each other the best. I also made some incredible friendships that I’m so grateful for."

A post shared by Natalie Russell (@iamnatalierussell) A photo posted by on

Where is Paul Edwards now?

Paul also took to Instagram to confirm the news that he and Natalie had parted ways, writing in his post, "Nat and I had an incredible experience in the retreat and loved every moment, we continued that connection over the summer and had some great times together. Unfortunately in early August we decided to call a day on the relationship. We are both still friends and wish each other the best."

A TV source revealed to The Sun, "Natalie and Paul enjoyed a great summer together. They have since agreed it was best to part ways but remain good friends and have been overwhelmed by the support from viewers and fans alike."

They added: "As is so often the case with these dating shows, it’s easy for a connection to flourish while in the bubble of filming - there’s no distractions, no real life concerns and you’re united in one common goal to find love."

