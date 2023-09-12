Where is My Mum, Your Dad filmed? Filming locations of the ITV dating show
Here's the location of the country manor where My Mum, Your Dad is filmed
The brand new dating show has already piqued viewers' interest, and many want to know where My Mum, Your Dad is filmed.
Previously referred to as 'Love Island for single parents', My Mum, Your Dad is ITV's latest reality dating show that sees single parents in their 40s and 50s search for a new romantic connection. It's hosted by Davina McCall, who thought up the idea and pitched it, previously telling Stephen Bartlett on his podcast The Diary of a CEO: "I could fill a villa in Love Island with middle-aged people with the best backstories you have ever heard in your life...They’re like interesting people. I’d watch that show."
So while the start of Married at First Sight UK 2023 and the confirmed commissioning of Love Island: All Stars has got many reality dating show fans excited, My Mum, Your Dad is dominating the conversation - and everyone wants to know where it's filmed.
Where is My Mum, Your Dad filmed?
My Mum, Your Dad is filmed in a countryside mansion in Midhurst, West Sussex. The house is reported to be worth a whopping £8million, and sits within 45 acres of land which encompasses two swimming pools, a gym, a sauna, a tennis court, a spa, and a hot tub.
Though the exact location hasn't been confirmed by ITV, the luxury mansion looks a lot like Viola House, a property located in the same area. The house is believed to date back to the 18th century, and has 11 bedrooms and nine bathrooms.
Davina McCall, who hosts the show, previously described the manor as "The most romantic countryside location", but locals have already given the property a cheeky nickname: 'Viagra House' - referencing the age of the contestants who are taking part.
What is My Mum, Your Dad?
My Mum, Your Dad is a new reality dating show that sees single parents aged in their 40s and 50s move in together and start dating over a period of 10 days. The series has previously been referred to as 'Love Island for the middle-aged'.
But there's a twist, as (unbeknownst to the contestants) their children will be watching their progress from a surveillance room known as 'The Bunker', where they will also be able to make some decisions regarding their parents' love life.
In a statement, ITV says of the show: "From humorous moments to heartwarming confessions, the kids will see their parents in a whole new light as they are presented with opportunities to select who they’ll be matched with on one-to-one dates, and who may join the family celebrations for years to come.
"Get the tissues at the ready as we witness the highs and the lows, the tears and the funny moments, of finding love again."
Meanwhile, host Davina McCall said, "I’m so so excited to host My Mum, Your Dad - this show will have you so invested in the people in it. Fascinating, vibrant individuals who have lived incredible lives already, with a million life lessons under their belts, as they search for their perfect life partner. But also with the juiciest twist of any show I’ve ever worked on."
Where to watch My Mum, Your Dad
My Mum, Your Dad will air on weeknights at 9pm on ITV1, and each episode is one hour long. The series started on Monday 11 September and will run on consecutive weeknights for two weeks, with all episodes available to catch up on ITVX too.
How many episodes are there of My Mum, Your Dad?
There are ten episodes of My Mum, Your Dad in total, which will air over two weeks from Monday 11 September to Friday 22 September. At the moment, ITV hasn't confirmed whether My Mum, Your Dad will be renewed for a second series.
If you're a fan of reality dating shows, we've revealed if Lisa and Brian are still together from The Ultimatum season 2, as well as if Emily and Cam are still together from Too Hot To Handle. You might also be interested to find out which Love Island couples are still together.
