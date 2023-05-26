Beetlejuice 2: Everything we know so far about the Tim Burton sequel

The fantasy film is returning and some of the cast has already been confirmed

Beetlejuice
Beetlejuice 2 is in the works after Warner Bros. teased news that the 1988 iconic fantasy film would finally be getting a sequel.

The Tim Burton classic, which quite possibly put chills down the spines of anyone moving house in the 80s with its twisted storyline of a deceased couple - Adam and Barbara - who attempted to scare away a family that had moved into their old home.

Fast-forward 25 years to 2023 and while families these days are more likely to be scared of the ghastly energy price rises amid the cost of living crisis than finding some ghosts in their new house, fans are looking forward to what the sequel has in store.

The movie has been a pipe dream since 2011 until Warner Bros. surprised fans by making casting announcements last week.

As we look at all you need to know about the new movie...

Is Beetlejuice 2 actually coming out?

Yes, Beetlejuice 2 has been confirmed by Warner Bros and production has begun, with William Dafoe among those cast in the upcoming sequel, according to Hollywood Reporter. Beetlejuice 2 is currently set for cinema release on September 6, 2024.

New Beetlejuice cast

Among those confirmed to join the new Beetlejuice cast are; William Dafoe as a cop in the afterlife, Michael Keaton is back as the titular bio-exorcist, with Scream 6's and Wednesday star Jenna Ortega serving as the film’s co-lead, and the daughter of Winona Ryder’s Lydia Deetz from the first movie. Alongside Ryder, Catherine O’Hara returns to reprise her role as Lydia’s mother Delia.

And while the plot is being kept under wraps by the filmmakers, you can take a peek at the trailer below...

For those fans who want to familiarise themselves with the original can watch a clip of its 1988 movie scene, from which fans have already been reminiscing about their most memorable part.

One fan wrote, "Geena Davis in a wedding dress is such a cool visual. The movie is so effortlessly comedic"

Another fan put, "It’s Danny Elfman’s score that does it for me. He is in my opinion one of the most iconic composers of recent years. Right up there with John Williams and Michael Giacchino for me."

And a third fan added, "Adam losing his jaw from trying to say "Beetlejuice" gets me every time."

Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life with more than 16 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently writes a mix of Entertainment news - including baby news, weddings, reporting the the latest news about the Royal kids Prince George, Charlotte, Louis, Archie and Lilibet as well as Family news stories. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories. 

