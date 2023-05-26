Beetlejuice 2: Everything we know so far about the Tim Burton sequel
The fantasy film is returning and some of the cast has already been confirmed
Beetlejuice 2 is in the works after Warner Bros. teased news that the 1988 iconic fantasy film would finally be getting a sequel.
The Tim Burton classic, which quite possibly put chills down the spines of anyone moving house in the 80s with its twisted storyline of a deceased couple - Adam and Barbara - who attempted to scare away a family that had moved into their old home.
Fast-forward 25 years to 2023 and while families these days are more likely to be scared of the ghastly energy price rises amid the cost of living crisis than finding some ghosts in their new house, fans are looking forward to what the sequel has in store.
The movie has been a pipe dream since 2011 until Warner Bros. surprised fans by making casting announcements last week.
As we look at all you need to know about the new movie...
Is Beetlejuice 2 actually coming out?
Yes, Beetlejuice 2 has been confirmed by Warner Bros and production has begun, with William Dafoe among those cast in the upcoming sequel, according to Hollywood Reporter. Beetlejuice 2 is currently set for cinema release on September 6, 2024.
"Beetlejuice 2" is finally and officially heading to the big screen https://t.co/Bq8iBlAnZT pic.twitter.com/DalVMQrcJ0May 11, 2023
New Beetlejuice cast
Among those confirmed to join the new Beetlejuice cast are; William Dafoe as a cop in the afterlife, Michael Keaton is back as the titular bio-exorcist, with Scream 6's and Wednesday star Jenna Ortega serving as the film’s co-lead, and the daughter of Winona Ryder’s Lydia Deetz from the first movie. Alongside Ryder, Catherine O’Hara returns to reprise her role as Lydia’s mother Delia.
And while the plot is being kept under wraps by the filmmakers, you can take a peek at the trailer below...
A post shared by Beetlejuice 2 (@beetlejuice2official)
A photo posted by on
For those fans who want to familiarise themselves with the original can watch a clip of its 1988 movie scene, from which fans have already been reminiscing about their most memorable part.
One fan wrote, "Geena Davis in a wedding dress is such a cool visual. The movie is so effortlessly comedic"
Another fan put, "It’s Danny Elfman’s score that does it for me. He is in my opinion one of the most iconic composers of recent years. Right up there with John Williams and Michael Giacchino for me."
And a third fan added, "Adam losing his jaw from trying to say "Beetlejuice" gets me every time."
Related film features:
- First look of Ariel and Eric's relationship in The Little Mermaid live action
- Will there be a Shrek 5? All we know so far about the DreamWorks Animaton
- When is the Barbie movie coming out?
- New Trolls movie: When does Trolls Band Together come out and who's in the cast?
- Mummies movie: How to watch and when is it out?
Video of the week
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life with more than 16 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently writes a mix of Entertainment news - including baby news, weddings, reporting the the latest news about the Royal kids Prince George, Charlotte, Louis, Archie and Lilibet as well as Family news stories. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
The special link Prince Louis' dream job has to Prince William revealed
Prince Louis revealed what he wants to be when he grows up during his first ever royal engagement earlier this month
By Emma Dooney • Published
-
Kate Middleton's Paw Patrol knowledge just gave her mum-credibility an even bigger boost
The Princess of Wales definitely knows the difference between her children's cartoon characters
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Who is on Loose Women today? The stars on today's panel
Who is on Loose Women today? This is who to expect on the panel...
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
The Full Monty 2023 trailer has landed - here's why it’s more relatable to parents than ever
The iconic characters are back and the show's got a new theme that's set to be just as controversial as it's original stripping
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
The Ultimatum: Queer Love cast members: Everything we know about the line up
The Ultimatum: Queer Love cast members: Everything we know about those appearing on the latest version of the show.
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
Annika TV series: Nicola Walker returns to screens in this new BBC crime drama and here's all you need to know
Ready, Steady, Go... binge watch it!
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
How old are the Selling Sunset season 6 cast, and who are their partners?
How old are the Selling Sunset season 6 cast, and who are their partners? If these are burning questions you just need answered, look no further.
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
What do you do when you find out your mum has been living a double life? Suranne Jones and Eve Best find out in Maryland on ITV
Suranne Jones and Eve Best star as sisters uncovering difficult secrets in ITV's Maryland. Here's everything you need to know about the drama.
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
A wholesome new TV series to watch with ALL the family - what you need to know about Prehistoric Planet 2
The 'nation's grandad' Sir David Attenborough returns to screens with his new series on AppleTV+
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Selling Sunset cast net worth: Everything we know about how much the reality TV stars earn
We share what we know about the Selling Sunset cast's net worth - including who is the richest cast member.
By Ellie Hutchings • Published