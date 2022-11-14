Dead to Me Season 3: Release date, episodes and trailer

They're back - just when fans thought the series might not make another hit run - Jen and Judy return for the third and final season of Dead to Me.

For those who haven't watched the previous two seasons, the duo struck an unlikely friendship when Jen's husband recently died in a hit-and-run, and the sardonic widow is determined to solve the crime. Optimistic free spirit Judy has recently suffered a tragic loss of her own and this leads to the ladies chance meeting at a support group and, despite their polar-opposite personalities, become unlikely friends. As the women bond over bottles of wine and a shared affinity for "The Facts of Life," Judy tries to shield Jen from a shocking secret that could destroy her life as she knows it.

Picking up in the aftermath of yet another hit and run, both women receive shocking news, and are ready to risk their lives for a friendship that's above the law.

The dark comedy -- which explores the weirdly funny sides of grief, loss and forgiveness -- features a cast that includes TV veterans Christina Applegate and Ed Asner as we look at all you need to know about Season 3...

Dead to Me Season 3 is being released on 17th November on Netflix. Filming was delayed several times due to the Coronavirus pandemic. But fans are excited about the show's return, which will finally see the conclusion to the final moments of season 2 when Ben drunkenly crashes his car into another vehicle, which, unbeknownst to him, is being driven by Jen and Judy.

With fans eager to learn if anyone survived the wreck and what consequences are awaiting them if they do.

There is also the cliffhanger of Jen's son Charlie finding a letter that she wrote to Judy, in which she confesses to being involved in a murder. But fans won't know if he actually read the note until Season 3.

Dead to Me Season 3 episodes

There are 10 new episodes in Dead to Me Season 3, following on from the previous 10 episodes of each of the previous seasons. There isn't much information about what the latest season will cover other than there is the hit and run cliffhanger to explain from the end of season 2.

Christina Applegate revealed to fans in 2021 that she had a personal health battle in real-life. She shared on Twitter, "Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a—hole blocks it.”

She continued, “As one of my friends that has MS said ‘We wake up and take the indicated action.’ And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo.”

But despite her struggles off camera, Christina returned to filming and the show wrapped in April this year.

Creator and Showrunner Liz Feldman, tweeted at the time, "Filming is complete. Editing is underway. The final season is coming. And holy. F–king. S–t. Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini knocked it out of the park. Can’t to share it with you. ♥️”

And… that’s a wrap on @deadtome Season 3! Filming is complete. Editing is underway. The final season is coming. And holy. fucking. shit. @1capplegate & @lindacardellini knocked it out of the park. Can’t to share it with you ♥️ pic.twitter.com/pESk6kMzgXApril 26, 2022 See more

Dead to Me Season 3 trailer

Dead to Me Season 3 trailer gives fans a quick recap on how far friends Jen and Judy have come since they bonded in unexpected circumstances from season 1. And fans are delighted with the return. One wrote, "They have good chemistry and good timing, cast them in more shows."

Another fan put, "First show I ever binged watch on Netflix. I can't wait to see this final season. I really enjoying watching Christina in comedic roles. Such an amazing actress."

And a third fan added, "I am so sad this is the final season."

You can watch a sneak peek of what is in store in the trailer below...

