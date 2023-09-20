Emma Willis has gushed “my heart was bursting” over this adorable family moment

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Emma Willis experienced an adorable family 'first' as she gushed "my heart was bursting" over this momentous moment.

The Voice host is mum-of-three to daughters Isabelle, 13 and Trixie, seven, and son Ace, 11 and she shared a snapshot of what she describes as her "favourite weekend of the year so far" with fans.

Even though children across the country have experienced back-to-school month, celebrity parents are just like many other families looking for things to do with the kids.

And Emma Willis, who is married to Matt Willis, is no different having given fans an insight into her fun-filled weekends.

Emma wrote on Instagram, "Listening to the wind and rain, wishing it was last weekend again. When the sun was shining and the air was warm."

She shared some family snaps from a friend's wedding and also an adorable series of snapshots taken from a gig in which husband Matt Willis was performing on stage at London's O2 arena with his band Busted.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The caption continued, "Then we celebrated Matt watching him do what he does best. It was the first time all three of our kids have been old enough to really take in a gig properly, and Trixie's first time watching her dad.

"My heart was bursting watching them watch him. They sang and danced and screamed and jumped up and down and tried furiously to get him to see them, his face when he finally found them in the crowd was a picture..

"Quite possibly my favourite weekend of the year so far…" she added.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And fans have shared their loving responses. One fan put, "Ahh I saw the moment that he found them when he was on stage on London. I didn't realise it was his children, so just makes his reaction even more special. Was an amazing night xx."

Another fan wrote, "OMG. His face when he spotted them. Amazing!"

And a third fan added, "It was heartwarming and emotional to see the kids having such a great time watching their dad."

And Matt has shared how he felt about seeing his children there. Alongside some professional photos of the gig, he wrote, "Last night at the O2 London was truly the best night playing music I have ever had. I loved every second of it! Loved having my family and friends watching too."

He concluded, "Thank you to everybody who came. And thanks so much to everyone who worked so hard to make it happen… and we’ve only just begun. We still have 19 more shows left. I love Busted so much! Peace!!!"

