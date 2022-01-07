We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Adele has reportedly bought Sylvester Stallone’s £42m mega-mansion in Beverley Hills following her ’embarrassing divorce’ from husband Simon Konecki and 30 album success.

The multi-million-pound singer-songwriter is estimated to be worth around £130m according to The Sunday Times Rich List 2021 and it’s reported that her comeback album 30 and 2022 tour is expected to add another £600m onto her wealth.

So it comes as no surprise that she can afford to splash out on a mansion that costs an eye-watering £42million ($58 million) – but she reportedly got it for a bargain price after reports its former owner Sylvester Stallone slashed the price from $110 million after it failed to sell, according to TMZ sources.

The property has eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.

Adele, who is mum to son Angelo, nine, split from her husband Simon Konecki after less than a year of marriage. Their divorce was finalised last year and she has since moved on with boyfriend Rich Paul after confirming their romance.

Since then, Adele has made a musical comeback – releasing her new single, album and also starring in a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey Adele: One Night Only.

Since bursting onto the scene with her debut album 19, Adele, 33, has amassed a huge fortune. And she most recently teased the video for the next single taken from the album tracklist which will be Oh My God, which is set to be released on 12th January at 5pm UK time.

The Tottenham-born star loves living in LA and this reported purchase will add to her property portfolio.

Property agent Jade Mills told People in May, “A lot of these homes in Beverly Park are big, beautiful homes but don’t have a view. This is an exceptional home with land, and it has a view.”

The 18,587 square-foot home is located n the super swanky area of North Beverly Park, and boasts a not-too-shabby eight-bedroom and 12-bathrooms, among a massive 3.5 acres, and is in the same area where restaurateur Lisa Vanderpump and Rod Stewart used to live.

There is also a home gym, with Jade adding, “What would you expect Rocky’s gym to look like? It truly is Rocky’s gym, even though I’m sure the whole family uses it.”