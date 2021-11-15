Adele's lyrics to her new songs Hold On and I Drink Wine have been described as heartbreaking.
Adele is known for writing some classic ballads with lyrics that tug at your heartstrings but the singer-songwriter’s latest offerings for new songs Hold On and I Drink Wine from the tracklist of her new album 30 are utterly heartbreaking.
During her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey for Adele: One Night Only, Adele performed some of her old hits and also debuted her new material – and these songs are moving people on a deeper level than before.
When asked why she had revealed so much private information in her lyrics, Adele, who previously revealed the wound that won’t ever heal following her divorce from Simon Konecki, explained that she wanted to reassure people going through similar experiences.
She said, “Music helps me in many situations, and I would like to do the same for people… to be reminded that they’re not alone.
“There were moments when I was writing the record, or I would listen back to something and be like, ‘That might be a bit too private’. But nothing is as scary as what I’ve been through over the last two [or] three years behind closed doors. So I’m not frightened.”
Speaking ahead of the TV special, Oprah said she thought Hold On would become a “national anthem throughout the world for anybody struggling with anything”.
“That song is so beautiful and poignant,” she praised.
Fans have been sharing their favourite lines from the song Hold On, after CBS, which broadcast her special two-hour show tweeted, ‘These lyrics. Wow. Just WOW. What is your favorite line from #ADELE‘s new song “Hold On”?
And fans couldn’t wait to share their offerings.
Adele revealed the meaning behind the lyrics to Oprah.
She confessed that she often felt that way during her divorce – and her friends would tell her to “hold on”.
“It was just exhausting trying to keep going with it. It’s a process – the process of a divorce, the process of being a single parent, the process of not seeing your child every single day. [It] wasn’t really a plan that I had when I became a mum,” she said.
One fan shares their favourite Adele lyrics to her new song and wrote, ‘I am such a mess. The harder that I try, I regress I am my own worst enemy Right now I truly hate being me Everyday feels like the road I’m on might just open up and swallow me whole How do I feel so mighty small when I’m struggling to feel at all. These lyrics speak to me!’
Another fan put, ‘I don’t need your honesty, it’s already in your eyes..and I’m sure my eyes, they speak for me..no one knows me like you do, and since you’re the only one that matters Tell me who do I run to?’
And a third fan added, ‘let be pain be gracious..” spoke to my soul. #Adele’
And when it comes to this track, fans already had it down as one of their favourites when the tracklisting was first released.
And if you’re wondering if it’s relatable in terms of Adele lyrics to the new song, one fan tweeted, ‘I thought it’s an upbeat song, I’m not expecting that emotion, one of her best songs definitely.’
Another added, ‘Your performance was just plain beyond- beyond…Love the honesty in the Lyrics’.
And a third fan added, ‘She’s in a new place and it’s even better than I imagined.’
And if you want to sing along, these lyrics should help you…
Adele Lyrics to new song Hold On
Love will soon come
Just hold, hold on
[Verse 1]
Oh, what have I done yet again?
Have I not learned anything?
I don’t want to live in chaos
It’s like a ride that I want to get off
It’s hard to hold onto who I am
When I’m stumbling in the dark for a hand
I am so tired of battling with myself, with no chance to win
[Chorus]
Hold on
Let time be patient
You are still strong
Let pain be gracious
Love will soon come
Just hold, hold on
[Verse 2]
I swear to God, I am such a mess
The harder that I try, I regress
I’m my own worst enemy
Right now I truly hate being me
Every day feels like the road I’m on
Might just open up and swallow me whole
How do I feel so mighty small
When I’m struggling to feel at all?
Just hold on (Just hold on)
Let time be patient (You)
You are still strong
Let pain be gracious (Love will soon come)
Just hold on (You, just hold on, you, just just hold on), hold on (You, just hold on, just hold on)
[Bridge]
Sometimes loneliness is the only rest we get (Just hold on, just hold on)
And the emptiness actually let’s us forget (Just hold on, just hold on)
Sometimes forgiveness is easiest in secret (Just hold on, just hold on, just hold on, just hold on)
[Chorus]
So just hold on (Just hold on)
Let time be patient (You are still strong)
Let pain be gracious
Love will soon come, baby
If you just hold on
[Outro]
Hold on, hold on, hold on, hold on
Just let time be patient
‘Cause you’re still strong, I’m still strong (You are still strong)
Just be gracious
‘Cause love will soon come
If you just hold on (You, just hold on, you, just just hold on, you, just hold on)
Just be patient, just be patient
(You, just hold on, you, just just hold on, you, just hold on, you, just hold on, just hold on, just hold on)
Lyrics to new song I Drink Wine
How come one become so bounded by choices that somebody else makes?
How can we both become a version of a person we don’t even like
We’re in love with the world, but the world just wants to bring us down
By putting ideas in our heads that corrupt our hearts somehow
When I was a child, every single thing could blow my mind
Soaking it all in for fun, but now I only soak up wine
They say you play hard, you work hard, find balance in the sacrifice
Yet I don’t know anybody who’s truly satisfied
You better believe I’m trying
To keep climbing
But the higher we climb, feels like we’re both none the wiser
So I hope I learn to get over myself
Stop trying to be somebody else
So we can love each other for free
Everybody wants something
You just want me
Why am I obsessing about the things I can’t control
Why am I seeking approval from people I don’t even know
In those crazy times I hope to can find something I can cling on to
‘Cause I need some substance in my life, something real something that feels true
You better believe for you I’ve cried
I’ve toasted
Want you so bad but you can’t fight fire with fire
I hope I learn to get over myself
Stop trying to be somebody else
I just want to love you, love you for free
‘Cause everybody wants something from you
You just want me
I know how low I can go, I give as good as I get
You get the brunt of it all ‘cause you’re all I got left
Oh I hope in time, we both will find peace of mind
Sometimes the road less traveled is the road best left behind
I hope I learn to get over myself
Stop trying to be somebody else
I just want to love you, love you for free
‘Cause everybody wants something from you
You just want me
You better believe I’m trying
To keep keep climbing
But the higher we climb, feels like we’re both none the wiser