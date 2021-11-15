We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Adele's lyrics to her new songs Hold On and I Drink Wine have been described as heartbreaking.

Adele is known for writing some classic ballads with lyrics that tug at your heartstrings but the singer-songwriter’s latest offerings for new songs Hold On and I Drink Wine from the tracklist of her new album 30 are utterly heartbreaking.

During her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey for Adele: One Night Only, Adele performed some of her old hits and also debuted her new material – and these songs are moving people on a deeper level than before.

When asked why she had revealed so much private information in her lyrics, Adele, who previously revealed the wound that won’t ever heal following her divorce from Simon Konecki, explained that she wanted to reassure people going through similar experiences.

She said, “Music helps me in many situations, and I would like to do the same for people… to be reminded that they’re not alone.

“There were moments when I was writing the record, or I would listen back to something and be like, ‘That might be a bit too private’. But nothing is as scary as what I’ve been through over the last two [or] three years behind closed doors. So I’m not frightened.”

Speaking ahead of the TV special, Oprah said she thought Hold On would become a “national anthem throughout the world for anybody struggling with anything”.

“That song is so beautiful and poignant,” she praised.

Fans have been sharing their favourite lines from the song Hold On, after CBS, which broadcast her special two-hour show tweeted, ‘These lyrics. Wow. Just WOW. What is your favorite line from #ADELE‘s new song “Hold On”?

And fans couldn’t wait to share their offerings.

Adele revealed the meaning behind the lyrics to Oprah.

She confessed that she often felt that way during her divorce – and her friends would tell her to “hold on”.

“It was just exhausting trying to keep going with it. It’s a process – the process of a divorce, the process of being a single parent, the process of not seeing your child every single day. [It] wasn’t really a plan that I had when I became a mum,” she said.

One fan shares their favourite Adele lyrics to her new song and wrote, ‘I am such a mess. The harder that I try, I regress I am my own worst enemy Right now I truly hate being me Everyday feels like the road I’m on might just open up and swallow me whole How do I feel so mighty small when I’m struggling to feel at all. These lyrics speak to me!’

Another fan put, ‘I don’t need your honesty, it’s already in your eyes..and I’m sure my eyes, they speak for me..no one knows me like you do, and since you’re the only one that matters Tell me who do I run to?’

And a third fan added, ‘let be pain be gracious..” spoke to my soul. #Adele’

And when it comes to this track, fans already had it down as one of their favourites when the tracklisting was first released.

And if you’re wondering if it’s relatable in terms of Adele lyrics to the new song, one fan tweeted, ‘I thought it’s an upbeat song, I’m not expecting that emotion, one of her best songs definitely.’

Another added, ‘Your performance was just plain beyond- beyond…Love the honesty in the Lyrics’.

And a third fan added, ‘She’s in a new place and it’s even better than I imagined.’

And if you want to sing along, these lyrics should help you…

Adele Lyrics to new song Hold On

Love will soon come

Just hold, hold on

[Verse 1]

Oh, what have I done yet again?

Have I not learned anything?

I don’t want to live in chaos

It’s like a ride that I want to get off

It’s hard to hold onto who I am

When I’m stumbling in the dark for a hand

I am so tired of battling with myself, with no chance to win

[Chorus]

Hold on

Let time be patient

You are still strong

Let pain be gracious

Love will soon come

Just hold, hold on

[Verse 2]

I swear to God, I am such a mess

The harder that I try, I regress

I’m my own worst enemy

Right now I truly hate being me

Every day feels like the road I’m on

Might just open up and swallow me whole

How do I feel so mighty small

When I’m struggling to feel at all?

Just hold on (Just hold on)

Let time be patient (You)

You are still strong

Let pain be gracious (Love will soon come)

Just hold on (You, just hold on, you, just just hold on), hold on (You, just hold on, just hold on)

[Bridge]

Sometimes loneliness is the only rest we get (Just hold on, just hold on)

And the emptiness actually let’s us forget (Just hold on, just hold on)

Sometimes forgiveness is easiest in secret (Just hold on, just hold on, just hold on, just hold on)

[Chorus]

So just hold on (Just hold on)

Let time be patient (You are still strong)

Let pain be gracious

Love will soon come, baby

If you just hold on

[Outro]

Hold on, hold on, hold on, hold on

Just let time be patient

‘Cause you’re still strong, I’m still strong (You are still strong)

Just be gracious

‘Cause love will soon come

If you just hold on (You, just hold on, you, just just hold on, you, just hold on)

Just be patient, just be patient

(You, just hold on, you, just just hold on, you, just hold on, you, just hold on, just hold on, just hold on)

Lyrics to new song I Drink Wine

How come one become so bounded by choices that somebody else makes?

How can we both become a version of a person we don’t even like

We’re in love with the world, but the world just wants to bring us down

By putting ideas in our heads that corrupt our hearts somehow

When I was a child, every single thing could blow my mind

Soaking it all in for fun, but now I only soak up wine

They say you play hard, you work hard, find balance in the sacrifice

Yet I don’t know anybody who’s truly satisfied

You better believe I’m trying

To keep climbing

But the higher we climb, feels like we’re both none the wiser

So I hope I learn to get over myself

Stop trying to be somebody else

So we can love each other for free

Everybody wants something

You just want me

Why am I obsessing about the things I can’t control

Why am I seeking approval from people I don’t even know

In those crazy times I hope to can find something I can cling on to

‘Cause I need some substance in my life, something real something that feels true

You better believe for you I’ve cried

I’ve toasted

Want you so bad but you can’t fight fire with fire

I hope I learn to get over myself

Stop trying to be somebody else

I just want to love you, love you for free

‘Cause everybody wants something from you

You just want me

I know how low I can go, I give as good as I get

You get the brunt of it all ‘cause you’re all I got left

Oh I hope in time, we both will find peace of mind

Sometimes the road less traveled is the road best left behind

I hope I learn to get over myself

Stop trying to be somebody else

I just want to love you, love you for free

‘Cause everybody wants something from you

You just want me

You better believe I’m trying

To keep keep climbing

But the higher we climb, feels like we’re both none the wiser