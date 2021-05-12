We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Alastair Campbell has issued a Good Morning Britain apology after he accidentally announced the death of the Queen on live TV.

The former press secretary, who was announced as Piers Morgan’s replacement on the ITV daytime show earlier this month, made an on-air blunder in his first week of taking over from the controversial host, who quit after his comments on Meghan Markle.

Alastair, who was co-hosting alongside Susanna Reid for Mental Health Awareness Week, was interviewing guest Vinnie Jones when he accidentally told viewers that the Queen had died on today’s episode.

The Queen, who is very much alive, after taking part in the State Opening of Parliament yesterday – among one of her first official engagements since the death of her husband Prince Philip, recently celebrated her 95th birthday.

But Alastair Campbell mistakenly said, “We talked a lot about Prince Philip after the death of the Queen.”

Minutes later he realised his error and issued an apology to confused viewers, saying he got Her Majesty mixed up with Prince Philip, who died aged 99, at Windsor Castle on April 9.

In making the correction, Alastair said, “Can I just say something, I think I may have accidentally announced the death of the Queen,” he interjected. “I meant Prince Philip of course.” he clarified.

Meanwhile, Susanna offered her understanding support in what has been his first week in the new role. She said, “I think people understood exactly what you meant.”

But viewers were quick to point out the slip up on social media.

One tweeted, ‘@GMB death of the queen Alastair. Really??.’

Another viewer wrote, ‘Did he say Death of the Queen then??” #GMB’ and a third added, ‘@GMB did Alastair Campbell REALLY just refer to the “death of the Queen” at 8.23 am on GMB?’

Alastair isn’t the only presenter to make an error about the death of a royal, just last month Alison Hammond faced backlash after she confused Prince William for Prince Philip when she referenced Prince William’s funeral instead of Prince Philip’s during a This Morning segment.

And she was also criticised for her insensitive comments following the death of the Duke just days earlier.

Despite Alastair’s mistake, plenty of GMB fans have been pleased by Piers’ replacement.

‘Love Alastair Campbell on this show. You need good dynamism on the show and both he and Susanna bring it,’ one wrote.

‘Love Alastair Campbell on GMB. Brilliant choice and I hope he stays,’ praised another.