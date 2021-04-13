We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This Morning host Alison Hammond has been criticised for her comments on Prince Philip.

Alison Hammond has received a backlash on social media for her comments on Prince Philip following his death.

The bubbly This Morning presenter angered some viewers following the remarks she made in relation to the news of the Duke of Edinburgh passing away aged 99.

She was discussing the death as part of the show alongside co-host Dermot O’Leary and guests Matthew Wright and Camilla Tominey. But her remarks have been dubbed ‘insensitive’.

In starting the discussion, Alison, who was previously pictured sharing a joke with Prince Charles during a visit to the London ITV studios as part of the 90th anniversary of the Royal Television Society, said, “I know we were all expecting him to die, but it was still quite shocking.”

Alison then turned to her guest Camilla and asked, ‘Camilla, how did you take the news? Did you know it was going to happen?’

Prince Philip was hospitalised back in February after he was admitted for feeling ‘unwell’. The Duke went on to have heart surgery he returned home after a month in hospital.

A statement from Buckingham Palace on Friday 9th April read, ‘It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.’

But Alison’s remarks during her recapping of the news for viewers on Monday’s show has been branded “rude” and “unprofessional” and viewers took to Twitter to express their anger at her choice of words.

One person wrote, ‘I know we were expecting him to die and everything like that?!’ I am sorry but how rude & unprofessional is that comment?!’

Another put, ‘Not watching this [bleep] show any longer. Alison: ‘We were expecting him to die?’ #WTF How professional!!’

And a third tweeted, ‘@AlisonHammond may need to hone her presenting and interviewing skills because to say ‘We were expecting him to die’ is very insensitive and incredibly unprofessional,’ as some viewers have called for ITV to bring back Ruth and Eamonn Holmes instead of Alison.

One viewer said they had switched off after realising Ruth and Eamonn weren’t standing in. They said, ‘I turned on them turned off again. I thought @EamonnHolmes and @RuthieeL were covering holidays. I watched all last week but didn’t even manage one minute today. That should tell you something.’

Meanwhile, Alison has returned to the This Morning sofa today to share the story of how a man turned his life around thanks to Prince Philip’s Duke of Edinburgh initiative.

The Duke of Edinburgh is a youth awards programme founded in the United Kingdom in 1956 by Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, that has since expanded to 144 nations.

The Duke’s funeral will take place this Saturday (April 17) at St George’s Chapel.