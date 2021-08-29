We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 is nearly upon us and the buzz about which celebrity will be partnered with which professional has already begun.

But one pairing that won’t be happening is Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn and Giovanni Pernice as the pair used to be romantically involved.

With Giovanni now in a relationship with Love Island’s Maura Higgins and the “Strictly curse” an ongoing issue, an insider has revealed BBC bosses won’t want to add fuel to the fire with this pairing.

A source told The Sun, “There’s always speculation about the pairings and how they will impact on relationships. The bosses do not want to stoke flames.”

Katie McGlynn is thought to be single after splitting from her long-term boyfriend, Benji Roberts, in 2019.

The Corrie star was romantically linked to Giovanni five years ago, but the pair never made their relationship official.

It’s a U-turn by Strictly bosses after it was claimed they were initially keen to partner Giovanni and Katie for headlines.

The Sun previously reported an insider claiming, “This would be a dream ticket for Strictly producers, but a potential nightmare for the trio concerned.

“The show’s bosses always strive to pair up pros and celebrities likely to have the most chemistry. In that respect, Giovanni and Katie are an obvious choice.

“But they have to consider if that could have the knock-on effect of making life so difficult outside of the rehearsal studio that it might impact on their performances.”

Katie joins the likes of Loose Women’s Judi Love, Olympian Adam Peaty—who shared a glimpse from behind-the-scenes—and McFly star Tom Fletcher.

While it’s unclear when exactly this year’s series will start, some have claimed Strictly Come Dancing 2021 is closer than you think.

And this year’s series is already set to be unlike any other as long-standing professional Anton Du Beke prepares to join the judging panel.

The dancer will be sat alongside Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas, as Bruno Tonioli is forced to miss another series due to covid-19 travel restrictions.