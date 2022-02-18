Giovanni Pernice reveals touching tribute to Rose Ayling-Ellis in his home

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Strictly Come Dancing professional Giovanni Pernice has paid sweet tribute to his dance partner Rose Ayling-Ellis in his home as the Strictly 2021 tour ends.

EastEnders actor Rose Ayling-Ellis and long-time professional Giovanni Pernice became firm fan-favourites on Strictly Come Dancing 2021. The pair were quickly tipped to win after receiving the season’s first perfect score and ultimately went on to be crowned Strictly 2021 champions. The couple not only wowed viewers with their moves, but with their sizzling chemistry, leading many fans to speculate as to whether Rose and Giovanni were a couple.

Now eagle-eyed fans have spotted Giovanni’s special tribute to Rose in his very own home. Taking to Instagram Stories, Giovanni posted a snap of a shelf in his house on which were displayed everything from a signed picture of Freddie Mercury, the Glitterball trophy.

But it was the framed picture of the pair’s BBC ‘a moment of silence’ poster that really caught fans’ attention. Underneath, Giovanni wrote simply, ‘and I’m feeling good.’ This particular dance included a silent moment which represented how it felt for Rose to dance without hearing and honoured the deaf community.

This is just one of the many tributes the two have posted to each other. Giovanni recently stole fans’ hearts after he marked the ‘end of their Strictly journey’ after winning the live tour, with a snap from their final dance.

He captioned the post: “SCD champion ✅ SCD live tour champion ✅ The end of our @bbcstrictly journey but the beginning of an eternal friendship!! I love you @rose.a.e ♥️ THANK YOU for the best 6 months of my life!”

Rose then commented, “Thank YOU for the best 6 months of my life!!! ❤❤❤❤❤.”

Fans also raced to the comment section, with one writing, “Omg you two, you’ve been a joy to watch #dreamteam 😍💃🕺✨”.

Whilst another added, “The best pairing in the history of the show. @rose.a.e is adorable & brought out the absolute best in @giovannipernice. Will miss seeing you dance 😍.”

A third spoke for many fans when they said, “Please find a way to dance together from time to time. Gonna miss you both 😢😢😢.”

The pair have clearly made a bond for life, with Giovanni previously admitting their relationship was more than just dancing. Now fans will no doubt be looking out eagerly for future posts from the two friends enjoying each other’s company now the Strictly 2021 Tour is over.