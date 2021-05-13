Holly Willoughby has been tipped for Strictly Come Dancing 2021

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Holly Willoughby is being tipped to take part in the next series of Strictly Come Dancing after Giovanni Pernice said he’d love to dance with her.

Rumours are flying that This Morning’s host Holly Willoughby may be set to compete in 2021’s series of Strictly Come Dancing. This news comes after Holly revealed she has written a book, having left fans wondering why she wasn’t on This Morning.

Fans have been in a frenzy after Strictly’s professional dancer Giovanni Pernice said he would love to dance with her. Holly’s fellow ITV daytime presenter Ranvir Singh was Giovanni’s partner last year, so the rumours could very well come true.

The Sun reported that Strictly’s Anton DuBeke said on the Dance Tour Him&Me that Holly Willoughby would be a great partner for Giovanni.

Anton said, “Who would I pick for Giovanni? If it was a same-sex partner… Luke Evans. Or, I know who would be great… Holly Willoughby.”

To which Giovanni replied, “I would love to dance with Holly Willoughby on the show. We would have so much fun and she would do amazing.”

Holly also once told Giovanni, “You know I love the show, I’m a massive fan.”

Fans are loving the idea of Holly taking part, one tweeted, ‘Fully convinced myself that Holly is doing Strictly this year.’

Another said, ‘Petition for Holly Willoughby to be a contestant on Strictly!’

Bookies are also loving the chances of Holly dancing on Strictly.

A Ladbrokes spokesperson confirmed, “It goes without saying fans would love to see the nation’s sweetheart tackle the tango as well as This Morning.”

Holly is already the host of Dancing on Ice with co-star Phillip Schofield, so she has some experience with professional dancing competitions. We also know she looks heavenly in a ballgown!

https://www.instagram.com/p/COIi0egBlbV/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Video of the Week

However, until the line-up is confirmed we’ll have to make do with Holly’s new book ‘Reflections’ which is available for preorder and focuses on her ‘thoughts and musings from me on inner and outer beauty’.

Holly announced the huge new project on Instagram earlier this month, telling fans, ‘This is a message I’ve been looking forward to sending… I’ve been working on a very special project – a book! Writing is such a personal process and between these pages you will find many little pieces of me.’