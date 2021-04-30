We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Garraway has revealed that Prince William could identify with her children when her husband Derek Draper was in hospital, having lost his mother Princess Diana at a young age.

The Good Morning Britain host opened up about her experience meeting Prince William and Kate Middleton at the Pride of Britain Awards last year. This extraordinary meeting took place as her husband Derek Draper continued to battle Covid-19 in hospital.

The former political lobbyist was first admitted to hospital in March 2020 after contracting the virus and remained in intensive care for over a year.

After being apart from Derek for so long and sharing details of the horrendous experience in documentary Finding Derek, Kate delightedly confirmed earlier this month that Derek had returned home.

Now speaking on GMB this week as William and Kate Middleton celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary, Kate told fellow hosts Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard how the couple identified with her and Derek’s children, son Billy and daughter Darcey.

“They were lovely, I always thought it was very touching how they even know about things that had been happening in my family,” Kate explained. “They related very much to the children, and what it was like for them to have a father that was absent, and sick.”

Kate went on to explain that Prince William in particular could relate to Billy and Darcey’s experience, stating: “Of course, William knows all about what it’s like to have a parent who’s not there.

“But actually watching them when they were just talking to each other, getting ready for things and her sort of dusting off his shoulders, I just thought, gosh, what a lovely team you two are. They felt very supportive of each other and that was nice to see,” she continued.

“Because you sometimes read differently about couples, don’t you?”

And it’s not just Prince William and Kate who have shown their support for Kate’s family as the Royal Family, who are sometimes called The Firm, reached out to Kate with a generous gesture in the midst of Derek’s health battle.

Video of the Week

This new heart-warming revelation from the GMB star came as she recently told Iain Dale on LBC that the children had been frequently talking to and hugging Derek.

She shared that Billy and Darcey are making Derek smile again in a “reassuring way” at things he would’ve found amusing before.

Kate also explained that they were “coping extraordinarily” with his return which sees Derek receiving around-the-clock care.