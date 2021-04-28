We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Garraway has shared the reassuring way her kids are making husband Derek Draper smile again.

Kate Garraway husband Derek Draper is smiling again since he returned home following his year-long Covid battle thanks to his kind-hearted kids.

The Good Morning Britain host gave viewers an update on her husband’s progress – as it’s been three weeks since he returned home from the hospital after he was admitted last March after contracting coronavirus.

It comes as Kate revealed the real reason her husband Derek has finally come home and shared the royal family’s generous gesture amid his health battle.

Kate, 53, has praised her two children, daughter Darcey, 15, and son Billy, 11, for the way they have coped with their father’s ongoing illness and have since turned their efforts to make him smile again.

Is Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper still in hospital?

Derek returned home from hospital earlier this month to an emotional reunion with his wife and children. Speaking with Iain Dale on LBC, Kate revealed the children had been frequently spending time talking to and hugging Derek and said the youngsters were “coping extraordinarily” with his return which will see him receive around-the-clock care.

His heartbreaking journey was aired on ITV Documentary Finding Derek and just weeks later he was allowed home for 24-hour care. Their two children often speak with him, and now that physical contact is allowed under coronavirus restrictions, they hug him.

The presenter also revealed that Darcey and Billy have even been able to make him smile in a “reassuring way” as he is smiling at things he would have found amusing before he was placed in a coma last year.

Earlier this year, Kate Garraway husband Derek Draper was suffering from long Covid and had lost eight stone in weight. Having released a new book The Power of Hope, she went on to call her children ‘heroes’ of the book.

Kate’s book is on sale tomorrow on Amazon priced £10 and it can also be ordered from Waterstones, WHSmith or Bookshop.org. It’s hoped the book will help others who are going through a similar thing with their loved ones.

Kate wrote on Instagram, ‘I am really hoping that it will help you with all that you are going through.’