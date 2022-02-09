We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kym Marsh is due to become a grandmother again after she revealed her son David and his girlfriend Courtney are expecting their first child together.

The Morning Live host shared her happy family news with her followers on Instagram just four months after tying the knot with fiance Scott Ratcliff.

Kym, who got engaged in June 2021, already has grandson Teddy as her daughter Emilie gave birth in 2019 and named her baby in tribute to her late son Archie, who died prematurely.

And the doting grandmother is due to have a busy summer ahead when it comes to babysitting duties as her second grandchild is on the way.

Kym told the news by uploading a picture of a baby grow with the words ‘Baby Cunliffe’ on the front. Also in the snap was ultrasound pictures and a calendar which had the page flipped to August.

Kym wrote, “I have been bursting to share this news for AGES!!!! I’m so very proud to announce I am gonna be a “YaYa” again!!! My wonderful son @cunliffe890 and his equally wonderful fiancée @courtneyleac are expecting their first child in August! I am so very proud of you both and I cannot wait to meet my newest grandchild!! I love you all so much ❤️❤️❤️”

Is Kym Marsh pregnant?

Kym Marsh is not pregnant but she is set to become a grandmother again after revealing her son is due to welcome his first child with girlfriend Courtney.

Speaking about being a grandmother, Kym said, “I absolutely love it. People who’ve got grandchildren said, ‘Wait till you’ve got your own grandchild, it’s such a great feeling.

“You never think you’re going to be able to love anybody the way you love your kids, but oh my goodness it’s a whole different feeling and it’s just the best thing ever. I’m really enjoying it and having the time of my life.”

No doubt Kym is full of excitement over her family getting bigger, overjoyed at the time, she shared, “Last night was a night I will never forget. I became a ‘Loli’ for the first time!!! My beautiful daughter was an absolute warrior and her partner and I were the best birthing team we could be!!!

“I was so honoured to have been a part of bringing him into the world. “My beautiful grandson, I love you I will always love you and I promise to help guide you through life as best I can.”