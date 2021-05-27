We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Louise Redknapp revealed husband Jamie wanted another baby during Strictly Come Dancing interviews.

The singer, 46, previously admitted she regretted taking part in Strictly Come Dancing as it’s revealed husband Jamie wanted to try for another baby.

And with news that Jamie is due to become a dad again, as his Swedish model girlfriend Frida Anderssen is expecting her first child, it’s bound to make Louise reflect on her past choices.

In an unearthed interview from when Louise Redknapp was a contestant on BBC Strictly Come Dancing, she spoke of her Strictly dance partner Kevin Clifton and how she hoped he’d bring her luck with having a daughter with Jamie.

At the time she said, “Two of [Kevin’s] previous partners have got pregnant after the show. Bring that one on. Maybe he’s the good luck charm I need to get that girl I really want. Jamie would love another baby, I’m not getting any younger so we’ll see what happens. But I’m in Strictly shape now so we’ll see.”

Jamie Redknapp and Louise Redknapp divorced in 2017 after almost two decades together. They have two sons, Charley, 16, and Beau, 12, together and Louise revealed that her sons secretly hoped they would reunite one day but chances of that happening are looking slim after Jamie’s latest happy news.

It is also reported that Jamie’s father Harry Redknapp and his mother Sandra are both very happy about the news that they are going to be grandparents again when the baby is born in November.

Jamie and Louise were married for 19 years and Louise has previously opened up about her heartache and admitted she felt everyone took Jamie’s side in their split. Speaking about it in her autobiography ‘You Got This’.

Video of the Week

Earlier this week, OK! revealed how Louise had been “knocked sideways” by Jamie and Frida’s baby news after being informed of the pregnancy by family members.

A source said, “Louise was knocked sideways by the news. Jamie didn’t tell her directly, she found out through family. She’s happy for them both and says life goes on but at the same time, she’s shocked by how quickly he’s moved on and that he’ll be a new dad again at nearly 50.”