Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas have announced they are expecting a baby girl after revealing the gender of their unborn baby.

The former reality TV star who announced earlier this year that she was pregnant with her second child with Ryan, has revealed her delight at news that they are expected to welcome a daughter.

The baby girl will be Lucy’s first daughter as she already has son Roman, two, with Ryan, and the baby girl will be Ryan’s second daughter as he has Scarlett, 13, with his ex – Tina O’Brien.

The couple are due to welcome their baby in the spring but will wait until after their baby is born before picking a baby name.

Lucy, 30, told Hello! magazine, “Our baby girl is due in late spring – we can’t wait. With Roman, we named him as soon as we found out we were having a boy. I remember we looked at a list and we both pointed to the same name.

She laughed, “But this time, we have a list of 15 names. We may just have to wait to meet her.”

Lucy is likely to be spoilt for name choices after looking at most popular baby names 2022 , most popular royal baby names, and 200 old fashioned baby names.

Lucy is over the moon that she’s having a girl after forming a close bond with her step-daughter Scarlett. she shared a sneak peek of the news on her instagram and captioned it, “Excited to share a preview of my @hellomag shoot with Roman, and some very special baby news. Click the link in bio, and all will be revealed!!”

Lucy, who hinted at her unborn baby’s gender by wearing a pink dress for the photoshoot, and fans have shared their delight at her news.

One fan wrote, “Aww a baby girl! Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️ xxx”

Another fan put, “Oh wow this is such beautiful news congratulations a little girl 💖💖”

And a third added, “Beautiful princess for prince Roman to look after 💕💙”

Lucy previously opened up on her odd pregnancy side effect, and motherhood since giving birth to Roman, she gave a warning last year after she previously had to rush him to hospital after he choked on an apple.