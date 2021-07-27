We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Phillip Schofield had a cameo in Friends - and one of its stars described it as "genuinely moving".

The This Morning presenter, who hosts the ITV daytime show alongside Holly Willoughby, once made a brief appearance in the American hit sitcom which stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt le Blanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer.

Phil’s secret moment of Friends fame came to light during an interview with David Schwimmer, who played Ross Geller in the series, back in 2020.

He said, “You may not know, but I’ve made an appearance. I was on the show.”

The episode in question is Season 3 Episode 13, The One Where Monica and Richard Are Friends, which was aired in January 1997.

Phil had been in Los Angeles when it was being filmed and attended as a member of the live audience during filming for the episde.

But while Phillip’s unexpected cameo means you won’t actually be able to see him in action, if you listen very carefully, you might recognise his roar of laughter.

After playing the clip, David Schwimmer remarked, “Well done. That was genuinely moving.” and you can view his jokey remark in the clip below.

And if you want to re-watch the full episode, make sure you pay close attention to the part where after being persuaded by Rachel to read Louisa May Alcott’s famous novel Little Women, Joey stops her in her tracks with one little question.

He said, “Rach, these ‘Little Women’…. how little are they?”

Laughter erupts from the audience, but it’s Philip Schofield’s “HA!” that can clearly be heard.

Phillip is so proud of his appearance that he plays the clip to every Friends star that has been on This Morning.

But Matthew Perry, who plays Chandler in the sitcom, appeared unimpressed that Phil had actually identified himself in the clip that was played. He told Phil, “We have to talk about how much free time you have.”

The cast of Friends recently reunited to mark the show’s 25th anniversary by filming a one-off TV special Friends: The Reunion.

And during this time, the Friends cast revealed an unwritten rule they had on set, that even Janice would be shocked to learn!