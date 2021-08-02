We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Piers Morgan has shared the details of a harsh text that Holly Willoughby sent him in response to his suggestion that they host GMB together.

Piers Morgan has spilled the contents of a text he received from Holly Willoughby in response to his suggestion that they host Good Morning Britain together.

Holly, who is currently enjoying her summer break from This Morning, made an unexpected return for a heartbreaking reason last week. And despite enjoying her holidays, Piers has interrupted her relaxing break to test her reaction to the latest TV proposition.

In his Daily Mail column this week, Piers Morgan text Holly Willoughby after he read the cover of Woman magazine which suggested they team up to host Good Morning Britain. The headline read, “Holly & Piers – can they save GMB?” In his message, he joked, ‘I want the biggest dressing room.’

To which Holly, who hosts This Morning with Phillip Schofield brutally replied, ‘You can have it. I won’t be there.’ Ouch.

Suggesting that she won’t be leaving her spot on the sofa anytime soon, despite landing an exciting new job away from the show.

But seemingly unhurt by her response, Piers told his readers, ‘I wouldn’t hold your breath for this particular TV dream team.’

Piers has been off-screen since he dramatically quit GMB over a row with weather presenter Alex Beresford about Meghan Markle.

Leaving Susanna Redi behind, but viewers have been recently asking, ‘Where is Susanna Reid and why isn’t she on GMB?’

There’s always been a bit of rivalry between Good Morning Britain and This Morning – especially when it comes to National Television Awards (NTAs) wins.

Piers Morgan sensationally called for the NTA’s to be axed last year after he claimed they were a ‘fix’ when certain shows and presenters scooped the same awards.

This Morning walked away with the best live magazine show award – and has done so for 17 years running, not giving its rivals such as Good Morning Britain so much as a look in.

You could say the pair have a love-hate relationship – with Piers Morgan having previously mocked Holly’s ‘squeaky clean’ appearance on the ITV daytime show and for winning more awards than him.

You can watch Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield taunt Piers over their award wins below…

But Holly’s latest response speaks volumes about the future, as she rules out working with Piers loud and clear!