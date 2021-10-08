Stacey Solomon’s unique method for choosing her baby girl’s name

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Loose Women panellist Stacey Solomon gave birth to her little girl on 4th October and it seems she’s come up with a unique method for choosing her name.

ITV daytime star Stacey and her fiancé Joe Swash welcomed their baby girl earlier this week much to the delight of fans. Following a recent period of being inactive on social media, some had begun to ask the all-important question: has Stacey Solomon had her baby? And now, just days later, Stacey made the announcement they’d all been waiting for ever since she announced her fourth pregnancy in June.

Taking to Instagram to reveal that she’d given birth on her birthday, Stacey shared a sweet snap of her daughter surrounded by the hands of her parents and brothers.

Her daughter is sister to Stacey’s sons Zachary (13) and Leighton (9) from previous relationships and Rex (2) with Joe, as well as to Joe’s son Harry (14).

‘🤍 She’s Here 🤍 Born at Pickle Cottage on mummy’s birthday. Our little girl… Happy birthday my darling daughter… We all love you more than you could ever imagine. Your brothers, your daddy and I are so in love. Thank you for the most incredible 9 months. Now we cannot wait for the rest of our lives with you…🖤’, the proud mum declared.

Now, all these days later, fans are still waiting to hear what Stacey and Joe have named their little one.

What is Stacey Solomon’s baby girl called?

Sadly for eager fans, Stacey Solomon has not yet announced the name of her and Joe’s daughter, though she has got a very unique way of helping to pick the right choice. Posting on Instagram Stories on 8th October, the ITV star invited her millions of Instagram followers to send her their suggestions.

Sharing a new snap of her daughter’s tiny feet, Stacey wrote, ‘All of the boys are in school today… So Joe and me are going to spend the day getting the baby name books out and hopefully find out what her name is’.

In a seriously exciting move, she then added, ‘Any ideas welcome…I love hearing ideas for names, my mind is completely blank’.

So it seems that if any fans have a unique or popular baby name they’d like to suggest for Stacey Solomon’s baby girl, the Loose Women star is more than happy to consider them.

And that wasn’t the only lovely revelation made in Stacey’s Instagram Story, as she also shared a new detail about her little girl. The mum-of-four explained, ‘She’s got mummy’s toes I’ve never felt so proud’.

This sweet remark comes as Stacey previously revealed that she and Joe had postponed their wedding until their daughter could be there to celebrate with them. Having got engaged on Christmas Eve last year, they were going tie the knot in July 2021.

Stacey then reportedly confirmed, “I think we’re just going to move it back a few months because both of us said we’d be gutted if we were looking back at the pictures and all of our children weren’t there. For the sake of a few months, we will wait till baby’s born and then do it all of us together.”

Now their little girl is here, Stacey and Joe will be able to tie the knot surrounded by all their children.