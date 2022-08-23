Laura Whitmore has quit Love Island after two years of hosting

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Love Island host, Laura Whitmore has revealed that she won’t be returning for the upcoming Winter Love Island season (opens in new tab).

Laura Whitmore has quit Love Island (opens in new tab) after two years of hosting, sharing her reasons for leaving the show in an Instagram post, alongside a heartfelt message to the late Caroline Flack (opens in new tab).

Laura took on the role of host in 2020, following the tragic death of the show’s former presenter, Caroline and has fronted three seasons, alongside her husband Iain Stirling (opens in new tab), who famously narrates Love Island and Love Island USA.

Now despite ITV2 confirming two new seasons of the dating show - including a winter season, Laura has announced that she will not be returning to host the series or Love Island Aftersun…

Why has Laura Whitmore quit Love Island?

Laura Whitmore has quit Love Island due to the show "format". Taking to Instagram, Laura uploaded a snap of her entering the villa and explained some of the factors behind her exit. She wrote: “Some news! I won’t be hosting the next series of Love Island. There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects.

“I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in for Caroline for a series and it turned into three series.”

She then signed off her announcement with a note to Caroline, saying, “I hope I did you proud Caroline ❤️.”

Laura, who gave birth to her daughter (opens in new tab) Stevie Ré in 2021, used to jet out for filming with her baby.

A post shared by Laura ⚡️ (@thewhitmore) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Former Islanders were quick to share their support for the host, with former Love Island contestant Chris Hughes commenting, “You did unreal 🔥❤️”

While Paige Turley wrote, “Gutted to hear this. You were amazing!!”

This news comes after Love Island 2022 was hit with over 3000 Ofcom complaints (opens in new tab) against a number of islanders over their behaviour and Laura herself - after her interview with Jacques O-Neil who left the villa (opens in new tab) earlier in the season sparked backlash.

This prompted ITV to share a statement, defending her against trolling (opens in new tab) which read: “Laura is the presenter of the show, and part of that role is to pose questions to the panel and discuss events in the Villa. We do not condone trolling against either our host or our Islanders and any subsequent elevation of these comments.”

Ahead of her shock exit, Laura also previously opened up about the scrutiny and the online trolling she has faced since stepping into the role, which may have also influenced her decision to leave. Namely over her travel between the Love Island villa in Mallorca and the UK (where Aftersun is filmed) and her rumoured salary.

Sharing on the Distractions Pieces podcast, she said being the host is ‘exhausting’ and ‘tough,’ as she only appears three or four times but seems to receive the ‘most attention’ and scrutiny.

Her replacement is yet to be announced by the show.