GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Love Island fans were shocked when host Laura Whitmore announced that she has quit the dating show (opens in new tab) and fans have started asking who is replacing Laura Whitmore on Love Island?

The summer Love Island 2022 (opens in new tab) series might be over but the countdown to the Winter series and 2023 is not too far away, as a fresh batch of singles prepare to find love like these other Love Island couples (opens in new tab).

But with Laura Whitmore giving up her hosting duties, we look at who is in the running to replace her...

Who is replacing Laura Whitmore on Love Island? - rumoured hosts revealed...

Bets on who is replacing Laura Whitmore on Love Island have already begun with Inbetweeners and Celebrity Juice star Emily Atack and former Love Island star Maura Higgins current favourites, according to MyBettingSites (opens in new tab) which has released a list of potential contenders...

Emily Atack (opens in new tab) - 5/1

- 5/1 Maura Higgins - 5/1

Alice Levine - 6/1

Maya Jama (opens in new tab) - 7/1

- 7/1 Ekin-Su Culculoglu - 9/1

Amber Ross Gill - 10/1

Iain Sterling - 12/1

Holly Willoughby (opens in new tab) - 16/1

- 16/1 Chris Hughes - 16/1

Chloe Burrows - 20/1

Rick Edwards - 20/1

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page - 25/1

Dani Dyer - 25/1

Wes Nelson - 30/1

Molly-Mae Hague - 33/1

The show has not yet revealed who will be replacing Laura as host of the ITV2 dating show and Love Island Aftersun.

But it released a statement following the announcement, it reads, "Sadly Laura Whitmore has chosen to leave Love Island. Laura has been a fantastic host across the last three series’ of the show. We’re so grateful for everything she has brought to the programme but understand and respect her decision, and we look forward to working with her on upcoming ITV projects."

Laura seemingly hinted at knowing who the replacement was when she told fans "know you'll be in safe hands" as she made her shock exit announcement.

Her statement reads, "Some news! I won’t be hosting the next series of Love island. There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects. I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands."

A post shared by Love Island (@loveisland) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

And former Love Island winner Cara De La Hoyde put forward her suggestion, "@ameliadimz for the win 🙌 imagine the interviews with the islanders 🙌😂❤️"

Meanwhile some fans have suggested Made in Chelsea's Sam Thompson.

Fans will have to watch this space until the new host is officially announced.

Related video...