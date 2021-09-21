When is Celebrity Hunted on 2021?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

With some of the new series contestants already spotted “on the run”, many are wondering when is Celebrity Hunted on in 2021?

Tense, action-packed and quite frankly hilarious – there’s a reason audiences love a bit of Celebrity Hunted. And we’re thrilled to hear series four is currently in production.

It’s just another Channel 4 offering that has had viewers glued to their screens this autumn, with Married at First Sight and Jodie Comer’s short-film Help drawing in huge numbers. And of course the return of Gogglebox 2021.

When is Celebrity Hunted on in 2021?

Channel 4 are yet to confirm a release date for the new series of Celebrity Hunted.

The hit show is however back for 2021. And several celebrity contestants having been already spotted out on the streets in Britain alongside a camera crew.

The return of Celebrity Hunted is no doubt a relief for both audiences and show bosses as production of the show halted in 2020 due to the pandemic.

A source told the Sun that filming was put on hold for safety and performance reasons.”It’s a blow to Channel 4 but they have to put the safety of contestants first,” they shared. “And with empty streets and half-desolate train and bus stations, they’d be sitting ducks for the hunters, which isn’t great TV.”

Nevertheless, the same high energy and hilarious antics can be expected in series 4 as the stars attempt to evade capture for 14 days.

Celebrity Hunted 2021 line-up

As in previous series, stars taking part in Celebrity Hunted 2021 are doing so in association with #StandUpToCancer.

This year’s line-up includes celebrities from the world of TV, comedy and sport. And we’re especially excited to see two Olympians taking part:

Iwan Thomas and Richard Whitehead

Two-time gold medal winning Paralympian sprinter Richard Whitehead (right) has joined fellow athlete Iwan Thomas (left) for series 4. Iwan is best known for representing Britain at several Olympics in the 400m relay. He is also a former European, Commonwealth Games and World champion.

Iwan has previously appeared on programmes such as Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls and Strictly Come Dancing in 2015.

Meanwhile Richard competed in the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics, earning a silver medal in the 200m relay.

‘The Vivienne’ and Chloe Veitch

Fans of Ru Paul’s Drag Race will be delighted to see ‘The Vivienne’ aka James Williams turn fugitive for the new series.

James won the first series of the UK drag show in 2019 and is an official ambassador of the show.

He’ll be teaming up with reality star Chloe Veitch. She has appeared on Too Hot To Handle, The Circle and Top Model UK.

Are Ollie and Gareth Locke taking part in Celebrity Hunted 2021?

It’s good news for Made in Chelsea fans. Ollie and Gareth Locke have confirmed they are appearing in Celebrity Hunted 2021.

Ollie and Gareth who wed in December 2020, were spotted “on the run” around rural Cornwall.

And Hunted HQ shared a mugshot of the two fugitives with contact information should members of the public spot them.

2021 certainly seems to be a big year for the couple, with their Celebrity Hunted cameo coinciding with Ollie and Gareth’s surrogacy plans.

This summer, Ollie announced that they plan to move to the US for IVF treatment and to start their surrogacy journey. “We know you have loved watching our journey so far and we can’t wait to take you on the adventure with us on the other side of the world and with any luck we might have some very good news for you in the coming months,” wrote Ollie in a Instagram post sharing the news.

Where to watch the new series of Celebrity Hunted?

The new series of Celebrity Hunted will return to its usual home on Channel 4.

This means you can watch the show live on Channel 4 or catch up afterwards via All4.

All4 is also where you’ll find the previous three series of Celebrity Hunted, featuring celebrities like Stanley Johnson, Vicky Pattinson and Lydia Bright. The perfect binge whilst you wait!

Don’t forget if you also fancy your own chances on the show, you can still apply for the next series here.