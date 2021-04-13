We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

When is the MasterChef Final 2021? A rescheduled date has been confirmed after it was cancelled last week following the death of Prince Philip.

The MasterChef Final 2021 was postponed last week, following the news of Prince Philip’s death.

The 2021 final of MasterChef was scheduled to air on BBC One on 9th April at 8.30pm, however usual programming was interrupted when Buckingham Palace confirmed the news that the Duke of Edinburgh had died aged 99, having won the Queen’s heart over 73 years of marriage.

In light of the sad announcement, the BBC confirmed that they would suspend the broadcasting planned for the rest of the day in order to pay tribute to Prince Philip, whose funeral is on Saturday.

‘With the sad news that HRH Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, has died, there is now special coverage across all BBC networks to mark his life of extraordinary public service and planned scheduling has been suspended,’ a statement confirmed.

The official MasterChef social media accounts later confirmed, ‘Following today’s sad news about HRH Prince Philip, tonight’s scheduled #MasterChefUK Final has been postponed.’

The likes of EastEnders, Have I Got News For You and, of course, MasterChef were taken off the timetable and were replaced instead by extended royal news coverage and documentaries on the life and loss of Prince Philip.

When is the MasterChef final 2021 on?

It’s been confirmed that the MasterChef Final 2021 will air on Wednesday 14th April at 8pm on BBC One.

A statement on the official Twitter and Instagram account read, ‘We can now confirm that the #MasterChefUK Final will air on Wednesday at 8pm on @BBCOne & @BBCiPlayer!‘

Contestants Mike Tomkins, Tom Rhodes and Alexina Anatole will battle it out in a bid to impress judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace and win the MasterChef title.

Video of the Week

Fans of the show were thrilled to hear that they would finally discover who has won this series of the iconic BBC cook off, responding on social media to express their delight.

‘Finally. I was gutted it wasn’t on Friday night as was so looking forward to it,’ wrote one.

‘Brilliant, been waiting on this,’ agreed another, while a third wondered, ‘Better late than never – why has it taken 4 days for this decision?‘