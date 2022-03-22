We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It’s that time of year again when the countdown to the celebrity football match of the year begins and fans are already wondering where is Soccer Aid 2022?

The annual event which sees both celebrities and professional footballers compete in teams of England vs Soccer Aid World XI FC to raise much needed cash for the UNICEF charity. Supported by passionate fans in an iconic stadium and broadcast live on ITV and STV, the event harnesses the power of football to help make sure that children can grow up happy, healthy and able to play.

And as the celebrities get in training for one of the biggest sporting events, we look at where the iconic match is taking place this year…

Where is Soccer Aid 2022?

Soccer Aid 2022 is going to be held at the London Stadium in London for the first time ever. In previous years the matches have been held at the Old Trafford in Manchester, Wembley Stadium in London, Stamford Bridge in London and the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

The London Stadium is the the former Olympic Stadium is a multi-purpose outdoor stadium at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in the Stratford district of London. It is located in the Lower Lea Valley, six miles east of central London. Built for the 2012 Olympics it’s now the home to football team West Ham.

You can watch a trailer ahead of the game which teases what you can expect on the day below…

What date is Soccer Aid 2022?

Soccer Aid is being held on Sunday 12th June. The kick off time is 7.30pm. Last year it was held in September due to the coronavirus restrictions. But this year a special half-time show will take place featuring Mr Soccer Aid himself, UNICEF UK Ambassador, Robbie Williams.

He will perform his 1997 hit ballad Angels. He said, “I already know that it is going to be one of the most special nights of my career – and I want as many of you as possible to be part of it. Tickets are selling fast, so I would urge people to snap them up while they are still available.”

Soccer Aid 2022 tickets – how to buy

You can buy Soccer Aid tickets online now via SEE tickets – with prices starting from £10 for children, £20 for adults and premium for £75. Wheelchair and Ambulant Disabled tickets are available in various areas of the stadium, at the equivalent price bands, and include a free personal assistant seat. Tickets can be booked direct via SEE Tickets booking fees apply.

Hospitality can be booked through CSM by calling: 0207 593 5289 or email: enquiries@csm.com

Soccer Aid 2022 line up – which celebrities are taking part?

The Official Soccer Aid 2022 line up is confirmed with former One Direction star Liam Payne making his debut as captain of England. He said, “It doesn’t get much better than captaining England in Soccer Aid while fundraising for UNICEF. I can’t believe I get to run out onto the pitch with some of my heroes all while raising money for such a great cause. To be given the captain’s armband is a real honour and I’m determined to lead us to victory!”

Playing for England:

Liam Payne [Captain]

Lucien Laviscount

Tom Grennan

Chunkz

Gary Neville

Jamie Carragher

Fara Williams

Joe Cole

Alex Brooker

Damian Lewis

Harry Redknapp [management]

David Seaman [management]

Playing for Soccer Aid World XI FC:

Usain Bolt [Captain]

Martin Compston

Mo Gilligan

Chelcee Grimes

Patricia Evra

Steven Bartlett

Arsene Wenger [management]

Robbie Keane [management]

More announcements are coming soon.

Meanwhile off the pitch UNICEF UK Ambassador and This Morning Friday host Dermot O’Leary returns as Presenter, joined by Maya Jama providing her thoughts as a Pundit. To bring you the action up-close, Alex Scott will be returning as our Pitch-side Reporter.

You can watch some of the highlights of last year’s match below…

Tune in to Soccer Aid on Sunday 12th June on ITV.