ITV viewers are wondering why is Alison Hammond not on This Morning? as the popular TV host is notably missing from screens.

Alison normally hosts the Friday episode of the ITV daytime show alongside Dermot O’Leary after they were confirmed last year as the replacements of Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes.

But after covering for Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield over the festive period, viewers are wondering why the star is not on today’s show.

It comes after viewers wondered ‘where are Holly and Phil?‘ last week…

Why is Alison Hammond not on This Morning?

Alison Hammond is missing from today’s episode of This Morning and it comes after Alison paid a heartbreaking tribute to her late mum Maria.

It is thought Alison is marking the day in her own special way, with Josie Gibson standing in for Alison by presenting with Dermot O’Leary.

The presenter uploaded an emotional post on Instagram when she a throwback snap of her beautiful mum and captioned it, ‘Mummy Two years today you left me and the pain has never left my heart. I love and Miss you sooo much. I hear and feel you all the time. My Angel Maria ❤️❤️❤️’

Alison’s beloved mum died on the 14th of January 2020 from liver and lung cancer and Alison has paid tribute to her ever since, notably on Valentine’s Day 2020 she wrote, ‘Today I dedicate Valentine’s Day to my beautiful , wonderful Mother Maria who passed away from liver and lung cancer.

‘Yesterday my family and I celebrated her amazing life and laid her to rest in a beautiful ceremony she would have been proud of.

‘Thank you mummy for giving me the strength to move forward in the knowledge that your ok and with God in Heaven now. I will always remember you and try and make you proud. I love you mum.’

She also wrote on Twitter, ‘RIP my best friend and Living Angel please come to my dreams.’

And both friends and fans have sent their messages of love and support for the star.

Ruth Langford wrote, ‘Oh darling….sending you so much love and one of my big hugs. Your Mum was, and always will be. SO proud of you ❤️’

Dr Scott Miller wrote, ‘ Legend bore a legend…fact. Big love and hugs beautiful friend ❤️❤️❤️’

And This Morning chef Clodagh McKenna added, ‘Sending lots of love ❤️❤️’.

A fan tweeted, ‘We all miss the ‘mums’ Thinking of you at this time. Remember all the good Times and give her a smile’

and another empathised, ‘Hope you’re ok Ali… your lovely Mum is watching over you. It was 4 years on 1st Jan for me losing my Andy… our angels will always be with us.’