ITV daytime fans are wondering why aren’t Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning today?

Holly and Phil left This Morning screens for an early Christmas break on December 10th, leaving Josie Gibson, Rochelle Humes, Vernon Kay, Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary to hold down the fort.

And with the majority of the UK back at work, fans are wondering why Holly and Phil aren’t back on TV this week, with Alison and Dermot still standing in.

Why aren’t Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning?

Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield aren’t on This Morning because they are still on their festive break until 10th January, an ITV representative has confirmed.

The TV presenters get a good amount of holiday time off from filming the show – and these tend to be centred around the school holidays. Despite many schools returning this week, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are still enjoying their time off.

Holly and Phil hosted a special pre-recorded Christmas Day special which was aired on 25th December, so it could be likely that ITV bosses have decided to give them an extended break.

Instead of seeing Holly and Phil sitting on the sofa, viewers had the company of Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary – who usually host the Friday show.

Meanwhile, Spin to Win is also missing from the This Morning line-up, with fans hoping the money-winner will make a return when Holly and Phil do.

One viewer tweeted, ‘Where are Phil and Holly? Thought they were back today #ThisMorning,’

While another questioned, ‘Is it Friday or have Phil and Holly left the show without telling us?’

And a third chipped in, ‘Holly and Phil still on holiday?! While the rest of the hardworking folk of this country are forced back to work today. Total disgrace. Get more holidays than teachers those two! #ThisMorning’

Another viewer joked, adding, ‘Can we take a second to appreciate Holly and Phil’s annual leave entitlement.’

Holly broke her social media silence on New Year’s Eve by uploading a snap taken from her New Year celebrations with a huge cocktail glass.

Holly Willoughby was missing from screens back in November and now fans are missing her presence to cheer them up through the January blues.

One fan tweeted, ‘So disappointing to find out with 20 minutes until showtime that Holly and Phil aren’t back on @thismorning until next week.’

But some viewers are happy that Alison and Dermot are seeing them through the first working week.

One viewer commented, ‘I much prefer @AlisonHammond and @radioleary over Phil and Holly #ThisMorning.’

When are Holly and Phil back on This Morning?

Holly and Phil are expected back on This Morning to host the show on 10th January 2022. This follows their annual leave of four weeks holiday at Christmas.

The presenters last hosted the show on 10th December 2021 before going off to enjoy the festive break with their families.

ITV’s This Morning is on weekdays from 10am-12.30pm.