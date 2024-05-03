Eva Mendes opens up about ‘no-brainer’ parenting agreement with Ryan Gosling after her words were ‘taken out of context’ in recent interview

Actress Eva Mendes has clarified the details of her 'non-verbal' parenting agreement with husband Ryan Gosling after she said her words were 'taken out of context' in an interview.

When you're planning to have a baby, or deciding whether to welcome another child into your family, there are plans that have to be put in place and agreements that have to be made with your partner. Can you afford childcare costs for two kids? Is there enough time in your retrospective work schedules to be able to make it work? Is your house big enough for the growing family?

And it's no different for celebrities, even though their lives seem so completely different to those of us average families.

Eva Mendes, who you may know from her work in blockbuster hit Ghost Rider or, for parents, her surprise appearance as the yoga instructor in the hit cartoon Bluey and her character in the show's spin-off Bluey Book Reads, has hit home the point, sharing the details of her 'non-verbal' parenting agreement with husband Ryan Gosling, who she met on the set of 2012 crime thriller The Place Beyond The Pines.

Speaking about the moment the couple decided to have their first child, she revealed, “It was almost just like a non-verbal agreement that it was like: ‘OK, he’s going to work and I’m going to work. I’m just going to work here'," she said in an interview on Today.

She said that the decision was a 'no-brainer,' allowing her husband to pursue his acting career while she stepped back from Hollywood and focused on projects that would allow her to keep closer to home.

“He went and he did his job. He just happens to be really good at his job. And he did it and he came home," she added.

GoodtoKnow Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But now the actress has set the record straight, saying that her words were 'taken out of context.' In a new interview with Glamour Magazine, she clarified that the agreement was not 'non-verbal' and she decided to take on the bulk of parenting duties after 'several deep conversations' about how the couple could balance their professional lives with their family ones.

“Recently in an interview I said it was almost like non-verbal agreement Ryan and I had [to step back from acting]. That got… not twisted, but taken out of context because I meant it was almost a no-brainer. But there was actually obviously a lot of thought and conversation - especially on my end - of what I wanted to do with my life,” she shared.

“It was very clear to me that I didn’t want to be away from the kids. Acting takes you on location for months. But I still wanted to work. So I had to get creative about what that work was going to be.”

And work she has. In fact, Mendes is arguably more busy than her husband with the work she's now taken on alongside her parenting duties for the couple's two daughters Esmeralda Amada, nine, and Amada Lee, eight. She currently has a number of business ventures on the go, including co-owning the women-founded sponge brand Skura Style, and she's writing her debut children’s book which will be published later this year.

In more entertainment and family news, psychologist shares the real reason parents - especially celebrity mums and dads - choose unique baby names and Gordon Ramsay reveals why parents should never use this 'condescending phrase'. Plus, who did Bluey have a baby with? Fan theories are running wild following the cartoon’s season 3 finale (our money is on Mackenzie)