Where is All Creatures Great and Small filmed? Locations featured in the Channel 5 drama

Iconic locations from the much loved drama, and where you can find them in real life.

Channel 5’s All Creatures Great and Small brings 1930’s nostalgia in the form of great storytelling - and family friendly comfort viewing. The show is based on a series of books about a Yorkshire vet, penned by Alf Wight using the pen name of James Herriot. Beginning with season 1 in 2020, the drama is a reimagining of the previous BBC adaption of the novels, whose 90 episodes ran between 1978 and 1990. With season 3 now underway, interest in the beautiful filming locations of the feel-good drama has piqued. Here, we delve into the real life locations central to the action, and if you can visit them.

Where is All Creatures Great and Small filmed?

All Creatures Great and Small is filmed entirely in Yorkshire. As the series is set in the Yorkshire Dales, filming there makes sense for accuracy and to really bring the series to life.

Speaking to Screen Yorkshire (opens in new tab), location manager Gary Barnes said “As a Yorkshireman the show gave me the perfect opportunity to show off my home county. Filming in stunningly beautiful landscapes and working with such friendly, welcoming people across the Yorkshire Dales was an absolute joy. Screen Yorkshire were there from the start and worked with us every step of the way. Wherever we went, we discovered how much love there is for Herriot’s story, it’s been a pleasure to bring this to the screen - you’re in for a treat.”

Production designer Jackie Smith added “The majestic beauty of the Dales provides rich pickings for location scouts, with Yorkshire’s literary history evident at every turn. Yorkshire is distinct from other regions because of the diversity it offers. The architecture of its gritty urban textile towns contrast with the grandeur of its stately homes and mansions”.

Where is the real Darrowby from All Creatures Great and Small?

A town called Grassington in the southern Dales fills in for the fictional location of Darrowby in All Creatures Great and Small. Many of the local businesses in the village had their shopfronts transformed into 1930s replicas for filming.

Speaking to Town and Country (opens in new tab), Rachel Shenton - who plays Helen in the show - said “We filmed in a place called Grassington, which was transformed into our Darrowby—and it was a perfect Darrowby”. She later told reporters that the transformation of the village into 30s Darrowby came about because of the enthusiasm of the locals. She said “It was the willingness of the people and enthusiasm of the people which helped so much. We couldn't have wished for more”.

Where is Skeldale House in All Creatures Great and Small?

The exterior of Skeldale House is in Grassington, where the front of the house faces onto the main Grassington square. The rear of Skeldale House is filmed in nearby Arncliffe, as the Grassington property didn’t have the right exterior for the show.

Arncliffe might look familiar to soap fans, as it was the original setting of Emmerdale, back when it was Emmerdale Farm. Filming took place in Arncliffe from the first episode in 1972, until production moved to Esholt near Bradford after 4 years.

Where is the original Skeldale House?

Author James Herriot ran his veterinary practice from 23 Kirkgate in the village of Thirsk. For the stories, he renamed this Skeldale House in the fictional village of Darrowby. That original building now houses The World of James Herriot museum.

The museum (opens in new tab) is fully-restored to its1940s glory and offers insight into the world of veterinary practice at the time. Heriot’s original car remains on site, and the website promises lots of interactive games for children.

Which stately home is used in All Creatures Great and Small?

The stately home of Broughton Hall near Skipton, was used as Mrs Pumphrey’s home in All Creatures Great and Small. The Grade I listed Georgian mansion plays host to the series regular, and her dog Tricki-Woo.

Mrs Pumphrey was played by actress Diana Rigg during season 1. Sadly, Rigg passed away before season 2 began filming, and was replaced by Patricia Hodge. Broughton Hall (opens in new tab) and its estate dates back to 1597, and has belonged to the Tempest Baronet family who have had ties to the area for over 900 years. It is now used as a private events space, and has a spa and bistro on site.

Where is the Drovers Arms in All Creatures Great and Small?

Exterior scenes depicting the Drover’s Arms are filmed at The Devonshire pub in Grassington. Interior scenes are filmed at The Green Dragon Inn in Hardraw.

The Devonshire (opens in new tab) pub is very close to where the Skeldale house scenes are shot. James could then be filmed leaving Skeldale House and walking straight into the pub - which made filming those scenes easier. However, location scouts felt the interior of The Devonshire was too modern, and moved to the more historic Green Dragon for interior shooting.

However, the Green Dragon was badly affected by lockdown, and struggled when the business reopened. Opening times became restricted as owners were affected by the cost of living crisis, and the pub’s website currently reports it to be permanently closed (opens in new tab). Season 3 of the show was still filmed at the location, but might have to find a new pub for interior Drovers Arms shots moving forward.

Where is the Renniston in All Creatures Great and Small?

Ripley Castle, 3 miles from Harrogate, stood in for The Renniston Hotel in All Creatures Great and Small.

Visitors to Ripley Castle (opens in new tab) are invited to stroll the grounds of the estate, and guided tours of the castle are available. With a rich and varied history, the castle was the recipient of a £35-million boost from the government's Culture Recovery Fund. It played host to filming The Flaxton Boys between 1969 and1973, the 1976 Disney film Escape from the Dark, and The BBC series Gunpowder in 2017.

