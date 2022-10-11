Who plays Ian Huntley in Channel 5 drama Maxine, and what has he starred in before?

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

This could be the actor’s most chilling role to date, but where has Channel 5’s Maxine actor playing Ian Huntley been seen before?

The horrifying story of the double murder of schoolgirls Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman is being dramatised on Channel 5, in the series Maxine. Ian Huntley was convicted of murdering the girls, but as the name of the show suggests, the story will focus on Huntley’s girlfriend Maxine Carr. She came to be known as the most hated woman in Britain, receiving death threats and being forced into hiding for her role in the crime - that of lying for her boyfriend and providing false alibi. The drama has reignited curiosity in the case, and not only are viewers interested in Carr, they’re interested in Ian Huntley - particularly the actor who plays him. Here we delve into who is playing the role of Huntley, and what he has starred in before.

The series has left viewers asking how long did Maxine Carr serve, and what was she charged with (opens in new tab) - we have the answers, along with other burning viewer questions. For those wanting to know the whereabouts of Ian Huntley now (opens in new tab), we also have this covered.

Who plays Ian Huntley in Channel 5 drama Maxine?

Scott Reid plays Ian Huntley in Maxine. He is a 28-year-old actor and singer/songwriter, who has worked extensively in theatre throughout his acting career, along with some well known roles in television.

Ian Scott began acting and singing at a young age. He attended the PACE Youth Theatre for many years before being accepted into the prestigious Royal Conservatoire of Scotland - this was formally known as the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama. He completed training there in 2013, at the age of 19. He has no social media presence and very little is known about his private life.

He made headlines in 2017 when a friend of his, actor Kevin Guthrie, was accused of assaulting a woman in Reid’s flat. According to the Daily Record (opens in new tab), The woman was due to meet the pair for drinks, but became unwell and Reid and Guthrie took her inside Reid’s flat instead. Concerned about her condition, Reid left the room to call 111. When Guthrie was left alone with the woman, it was alleged he sexually assaulted her - he stopped when Reid returned to the room. Guthrie was convicted and sentenced to 3 years in prison for the assault. Reid provided evidence at the trial

What has Scott Reid starred in before?

Scott Reid is best known for the role of Methadone Mick, in the BBC series Still Game. He has also appeared in ITV’s White House Farm as DC Mick Clark, and BBC’s Line of Duty as Michael.

Still Game was a sitcom created by Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill, who took the lead roles of pensioners Jack Jarvis, Esq and Victor McDade. After its 2002 debut, 62 episodes of Still Game aired, along with almost 50 live shows. It was announced on July 13, 2018 that a ninth and final series would be filmed, which began airing on February 24, 2019. The show won multiple awards and was a huge critical success.

A post shared by BBC Scotland (@bbcscotland) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Aside from his appearance in Still Game, Reid has appeared extensively in theatre, namely in Ophelia, Hamlet, and Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night. The role of Christopher in Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night involved playing a 15-year-old boy with suspected autism. In a statement at the time, Reid said “Every actor wants to play a part where you are on stage the whole time, where you are connected and are involved in every bit of drama”.

He continued “For me as an actor, you’ve got to do things that terrify you. If something is exciting, difficult and challenging, I feel like I have to raise my game so I give every single ounce of energy”.

Maxine Carr's reviled ex-partner Ian Huntley is played by Scott Reid who films scenes for new drama - https://t.co/k6BRiGTiwK#News pic.twitter.com/ttdcL3yIGeJune 28, 2022 See more

Where is Scott Reid from?

Scott Reid is from Glasgow, Scotland. His love of acting came from attending the PACE Theatre Company, based in Paisley.

Founded in 1988, PACE is a non-profit theatre company and charity who work with young people. Their focus is on developing and nurturing creative talent through performing arts - its PACE Youth Theatre is the largest youth theatre in the UK. Speaking to Mill Magazine (opens in new tab) about how PACE nurtured him, Reid said "I started at PACE from about age six, that was a huge part of my life. On a Saturday morning I played football then went to PACE in the afternoon, just to give my mum and dad a bit of peace and quiet really".

He continued "I remember doing a play at the Arts Centre where I was playing this old man with a walking stick. That’s one my dad still talks about now, it was the first moment when he recognised I had any form of ability".

Finally we have Michael Farmer played by Scott Reid - @ScottReid93 ⛓⛓⛓ #LineofDuty4 pic.twitter.com/IbJJELDHDqMarch 23, 2017 See more

Is Scott Reid married?

It is unknown if Scott Reid is married, and he has not revealed this information online.

However, from comment the actor made to The Herald (opens in new tab), it appears unlikely he's married. He said when asked about relationships "I don't have time. I'm on tour – my job is my girlfriend at the moment".

On finding happiness, he said "By God, there are a lot of actors who are miserable. You hear stories of guys at their peak who turn to drugs or drink, you hear those stories all the time. Trying to be happy and keep family around, that is probably the biggest aim. There is a moment every day where I go: 'This is the best job in the world.' I'm passionate about it and I've set myself the aim that nobody will work harder than me".

When is Maxine on Channel 5?

Maxine premiered on Channel 5 on Monday October 10, 2022 at 9pm. Episode 2 airs on October 11, and episode 3 on October 12, all at 9pm.

Episodes will be added to Channel 5 catch up My5, as soon as they've finished airing. The official synopsis reads "Based on real events, Maxine revisits the Soham murders through the eyes of school assistant Maxine Carr. In 2002, a community is shaken when two 10-year-old girls go missing in Soham.

When Maxine Carr’s boyfriend, Ian Huntley, admits to the police that he was the last person to see them, she provides him with an alibi. As the investigation escalates, the police and journalist Brian Farmer begin to unravel the truth. When Maxine's alibi comes under scrutiny and the bodies of the two girls are discovered, the couple are arrested on suspicion of murder. As the trial heats up, how far will Maxine go for her boyfriend and how much does she really know?"

