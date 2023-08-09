Holly Willoughby has reportedly ‘given up’ on the idea of a fourth child to focus on ‘repairing her career’

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby has reportedly ‘given up’ on the idea of having a fourth child with her husband Dan Baldwin as she wants to focus instead on ‘repairing her career.’

While Holly Willoughby is currently taking her ‘usual and planned’ two-month break from This Morning as she spends time with her husband and three children over the summer, when she gets back to work, the presenter is reportedly planning to focus all of her efforts on 'repairing her career.'

This Morning was embroiled in scandal earlier this year when Holly's TV ‘husband’ and co-star Phillip Schofield resigned from the show after admitting to an affair with a colleague. The pair have reportedly been feuding for quite some time after Holly signed up for a huge new TV project without Schofield despite the fact they have been presenting shows together, like ITV's Dancing on Ice, for decades.

The setback has made this time in Holly's life more than difficult with a source revealing that the presenter has 'given up' on her wish to have another child so she can refocus all of her efforts on repairing her career.

The insider told Closer Magazine, “Holly’s been to hell and back over the last few months and there have been points where she thought everything she’s worked so hard for over the last two decades could be over, which understandably left her incredibly shaken.

“While she has long toyed with the fantasy of having one last child, after everything that’s happened over the last few months, she’s decided to focus all her energy on repairing her career and, after some very long and tough talks with her husband Dan, she’s decided that now really isn’t the right time.

“She realised that if she wants to salvage her career, she needs to make peace with the fact that her focus needs to be on work and the beautiful family she already has.

“Right now, her priority is her kids and repairing her reputation as she continues to do everything in her power to regain her crown as the nation’s sweetheart and salvage her image.”

However, Holly has made a lot of comments about being 'broody' and has previously shared in an interview that while she has 'almost decided' not to have another child, she has 'not quite' reconciled with the fact.

In an interview with Stella Magazine, she said, "I'm always broody. Part of me wants another baby but part of me thinks that's not a good enough reason. Would it make the kids all have to grow up that bit more because there was a new baby in the house? I don’t want to put that on them. I've almost decided not to – but not quite."