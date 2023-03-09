How to watch All Quiet on the Western Front - here's where to stream the award-winning film

With the Oscars almost upon us, film fans are keen to get up to date with all the top nominations - and many are asking how to watch All Quiet on the Western Front.

The German war film All Quiet on the Western Front is one of the big success stories of the 2023 award season. In February, it won a record-breaking seven wins at the BAFTAs - including the title of Best Film - and it was nominated for seven more. The feature now has the highest number of BAFTAs for a foreign language film, and it has also been nominated for nine Oscars, also including Best Picture.

It's no surprise then, that those who are keeping up to date with the Oscars 2023 (opens in new tab) want to know how to watch All Quiet on the Western Front - as well as other nominated films including Baz Luhrmann's Elvis (opens in new tab) and and To Leslie (opens in new tab), starring Andrea Riseborough. For those who want to find out more about the award-winning film, here's how to watch All Quiet on the Western Front.

How to watch All Quiet on the Western Front

All Quiet on the Western Front is available to stream on Netflix. Those who are already signed up to the platform can watch the acclaimed film for free, or you can sign up for Netflix (opens in new tab) for £4.99 a month.

The film is a Netflix original and was released on October 28 2022, directed by Edward Berger. It's the second film adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque's classic novel, and the original 1930 film is available to rent or purchase on Apple TV (opens in new tab), Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab), Google Play (opens in new tab), and other platforms.

What is All Quiet on the Western Front about?

All Quiet on the Western Front chronicles the horrors of World War I from the perspective of a German soldier. It stars Felix Kammerer as young German soldier Paul Bäumer, who lies about his age to join the war effort alongside his school friends.

The Netflix synopsis reads, "All Quiet on the Western Front tells the gripping story of a young German soldier on the Western Front of World War I. Paul and his comrades experience first-hand how the initial euphoria of war turns into desperation and fear as they fight for their lives, and each other, in the trenches. The film from director Edward Berger is based on the world renowned bestseller of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque."

Although the original book is classed as fiction, it is based on true events that happened in World War I and the experiences of the soldiers that fought in it. And though this is not the first film adaptation of Remarque's novel, it is the first to be directed by, produced by and to star German talent.

Is All Quiet on the Western Front dubbed?

Yes, All Quiet on the Wester Front is dubbed on Netflix. Though the default viewing option is German audio with English subtitles, you can watch the filmed with dubbed audio in English, as well as many other languages including Polish, French and Hindi.

All Quiet on the Western Front cast

Felix Kammerer as Paul Bäumer

as Paul Bäumer Albrecht Schuch as Stanislaus "Kat" Katczinsky

as Stanislaus "Kat" Katczinsky Aaron Hilmer as Albert Kropp

as Albert Kropp Edin Hasanovic as Tjaden Stackfleet

as Tjaden Stackfleet Daniel Brühl as Matthias Erzberger

