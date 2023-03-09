How to watch All Quiet on the Western Front - here's where to stream the award-winning film
The German war film has dominated awards season
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
With the Oscars almost upon us, film fans are keen to get up to date with all the top nominations - and many are asking how to watch All Quiet on the Western Front.
The German war film All Quiet on the Western Front is one of the big success stories of the 2023 award season. In February, it won a record-breaking seven wins at the BAFTAs - including the title of Best Film - and it was nominated for seven more. The feature now has the highest number of BAFTAs for a foreign language film, and it has also been nominated for nine Oscars, also including Best Picture.
It's no surprise then, that those who are keeping up to date with the Oscars 2023 (opens in new tab) want to know how to watch All Quiet on the Western Front - as well as other nominated films including Baz Luhrmann's Elvis (opens in new tab) and and To Leslie (opens in new tab), starring Andrea Riseborough. For those who want to find out more about the award-winning film, here's how to watch All Quiet on the Western Front.
How to watch All Quiet on the Western Front
All Quiet on the Western Front is available to stream on Netflix. Those who are already signed up to the platform can watch the acclaimed film for free, or you can sign up for Netflix (opens in new tab) for £4.99 a month.
The film is a Netflix original and was released on October 28 2022, directed by Edward Berger. It's the second film adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque's classic novel, and the original 1930 film is available to rent or purchase on Apple TV (opens in new tab), Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab), Google Play (opens in new tab), and other platforms.
What is All Quiet on the Western Front about?
All Quiet on the Western Front chronicles the horrors of World War I from the perspective of a German soldier. It stars Felix Kammerer as young German soldier Paul Bäumer, who lies about his age to join the war effort alongside his school friends.
The Netflix synopsis reads, "All Quiet on the Western Front tells the gripping story of a young German soldier on the Western Front of World War I. Paul and his comrades experience first-hand how the initial euphoria of war turns into desperation and fear as they fight for their lives, and each other, in the trenches. The film from director Edward Berger is based on the world renowned bestseller of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque."
Although the original book is classed as fiction, it is based on true events that happened in World War I and the experiences of the soldiers that fought in it. And though this is not the first film adaptation of Remarque's novel, it is the first to be directed by, produced by and to star German talent.
Is All Quiet on the Western Front dubbed?
Yes, All Quiet on the Wester Front is dubbed on Netflix. Though the default viewing option is German audio with English subtitles, you can watch the filmed with dubbed audio in English, as well as many other languages including Polish, French and Hindi.
All Quiet on the Western Front cast
- Felix Kammerer as Paul Bäumer
- Albrecht Schuch as Stanislaus "Kat" Katczinsky
- Aaron Hilmer as Albert Kropp
- Edin Hasanovic as Tjaden Stackfleet
- Daniel Brühl as Matthias Erzberger
Related features:
- Who is Austin Butler? The actor reveals he is 'getting rid' of his Elvis accent (opens in new tab)
- Austin Butler in Elvis: Did he sing in Elvis and how much did he get paid? (opens in new tab)
- Did Elvis fire the Colonel on stage and what happened to him after Elvis died? (opens in new tab)
- How true is the movie Blonde? Fact vs fiction in the Netflix film (opens in new tab)
- How to watch Blonde - plus cast and plot of Marilyn Monroe inspired film (opens in new tab)
Video of the Week
Ellie joined Goodto as a Junior Features Writer in 2022 after finishing her Master’s in Magazine Journalism at Nottingham Trent University. Previously, she completed successful work experience placements with BBC Good Food, The Big Issue and the Nottingham Post, and freelanced as an arts and entertainment writer alongside her studies. In 2021, Ellie graduated from Cardiff University with a first-class degree in Journalism.
-
-
Stacey Dooley confirms very special detail about baby Minnie's surname
The TV presenter has taken to Instagram to honour her daughter with a special nod
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Are Georgia and Dom still together? Perfect Match season 1 update
Find out if Georgia and Dom are still together, the winners of Netflix's latest dating show Perfect Match.
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
Are Georgia and Dom still together? Perfect Match season 1 update
Find out if Georgia and Dom are still together, the winners of Netflix's latest dating show Perfect Match.
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
What is Lisa Faulkner famous for and who is her daughter?
Season 8 of John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen is set to return to ITV screens as we look at all you need to know about its co-host...
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Who is on Loose Women today? The stars on today's panel
Who is on Loose Women today? This is who to expect on the panel...
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
When is Celebrity Bake Off 2023? Date, time and how to watch
Find out when Celebrity Bake Off starts, the charity special that sees celebrities put their baking skills to the test.
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
What happened to Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 and was it ever found? A new Netflix documentary explores theories surrounding the tragedy
What happened to Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 and was it ever found? A new Netflix documentary looks at the ongoing mystery surrounding the doomed flight.
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
Where is The Bay filmed? All you need to know ahead of its season 4 return
The popular police drama is back to solve a new series of mysteries.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Fall ending explained: What happened to Becky at the end of the Netflix survival thriller?
Fall ending explained: The many twists and turns of the Netflix survival thriller have left viewers with questions about the film's ending.
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
Are Harrison and Bronte still together? MAFS Australia 2023
Find out if MAFS 2023 couple Harrison and Bronte are still together, as the tenth season gets underway.
By Ellie Hutchings • Published