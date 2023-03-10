Where can I watch Everything, Everywhere All at Once? US and UK streaming details

Wondering what all the fuss is about? Here's where to watch Everything, Everywhere All at Once from the comfort of your living room sofa.

Everything, Everywhere All at Once is up for an incredible 11 award nominations at the Oscars 2023 (opens in new tab) - the most recognised film of this year's ceremony. Many fans are hoping for award success for lead actress Michelle Yeoh (who faces competition from To Leslie (opens in new tab) actress Andrea Riseborough). Yeoh's nomination makes her only the second asian woman in history to be nominated for the Best Actress Oscar - following Merle Oberon who was recognised almost 90 years ago.

The film is considered a relative outsider much like Netflix's All Quiet on the Western Front (opens in new tab) which has racked up a similarly impressive nine Oscar nominations. Those that haven't seen the sci-fi film yet still have time to stream it and form their own opinions before it's anticipated success at the Academy Awards this weekend.

Where can I watch Everything, Everywhere All at Once?

Viewers in the US and UK can stream Everything, Everywhere All at Once on Amazon Prime. Members signed up to Prime Video can currently watch the film for free as part of their subscription package.

A Prime Video only subscription can be purchased for $8.99/£5.99 per month. You can also get access to Prime Video with an Amazon Prime membership for $14.99/£7.99 per month. This includes all Prime benefits, such as next day delivery, and music streaming too.

Those that don't want to watch Everything Everywhere All At Once via Amazon Prime will be pleased that the film is available to rent or buy at home on other platforms too.

Audiences in the US can rent or buy the movie via iTunes (opens in new tab) (from $19.99) and Vudu (opens in new tab) (from $19.99). Meanwhile, those in the UK can find it on iTunes (opens in new tab) (from £5.49) and Microsoft Store (opens in new tab) (from £3.49).

Everything Everywhere All At Once was also released on DVD (opens in new tab) and Blu-ray (opens in new tab) on July 5, 2022.

Is Everything, Everywhere All at Once on Netflix?

No, Everything, Everywhere All at Once is not available to stream on Netflix. The film was produced and financed by A24 films and distributed by Lionsgate Home Entertainment. Netflix as yet haven't secured the rights to feature it on their streaming service.

What is Everything, Everywhere All at Once about?

Everything, Everywhere All at Once tells the tale of Evelyn Wang (Michelle Yeoh), a Chinese-American immigrant who is struggling to keep her family's laundromat afloat. Behind on her taxes, the world as she knows it takes an unexpected turn following a visit from IRS auditor Deirdre Beaubeirdre (Jamie Lee Curtis).

What follows is a sci-fi action adventure which sees Evelyn take on different versions of herself in a parallel universe. Her mission? To stop someone coming to harm in the multiverse.

(Image credit: TCD/Prod.DB / Alamy Stock Photo)

The IMDB synopsis (opens in new tab) reads: "A middle-aged Chinese immigrant is swept up into an insane adventure in which she alone can save existence by exploring other universes and connecting with the lives she could have led."

A24 production company (opens in new tab) describes Everything, Everywhere All at Once as "hilarious and big-hearted".

Everything, Everywhere All at Once cast

Michelle Yeoh plays Evelyn Quan Wang

plays Evelyn Quan Wang Jamie Lee Curtis plays Deirdre Beaubeirdre

plays Deirdre Beaubeirdre Stephanie Hsu plays Joy Wang (Evelyn's daughter)

plays Joy Wang (Evelyn's daughter) Ke Huy Quan plays Waymond Wang (Evelyn's husband)

James Hong plays Gong Gong (Evelyn's father)

Jenny Slate plays Debbie the Dog Mom

Harry Shum Jr. plays Chad

Talking of her role, which has earnt a Best Actress nod at the Oscars 2023, Michelle said: "It was liberating. These mothers, aunties, grandmothers who are there in Chinatown, or in the supermarket, but nobody ever notices them. They just walk straight past them. I wanted to give them a voice. I wanted to make them the superhero."

The 59-year-old also admitted to jumping at Everything, Everywhere All at Once when it came along. "I waited a long time for this, and luckily it came," she added.

"Some people wait their whole life and the opportunity might never come. I was patient. I was resilient. I never stopped learning. And so I was ready when the opportunity did present itself."

One of Michelle Yeoh’s signature moments in Everything Everywhere All at Once. What an all-timer Oscar win she would be on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/zEUKW9tjNuMarch 6, 2023 See more

Everything, Everywhere All at Once - Oscar Nominations

Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role (Michelle Yeoh) Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis) Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress (Stephanie Hsu) Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan) Best Picture Best Director (for Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert) Best Costume Design Best Editing Best Original Song Best Original Score Best Original Screenplay

Betfair (opens in new tab) have stated that Everything Everywhere All At Once is the 1/10 odds-on favourite to win Best Picture at the Oscars this weekend, closely followed by The Banshees of Inisherin at 10/1.

The betting site also states that Michelle Yeoh is the favourite to bag the Best Actress gong with odds of 4/7. Meanwhile the film's directors Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert are 1/25 to win Best Director.

