Where can I watch Everything, Everywhere All at Once? US and UK streaming details
It has over 10 Oscar nominations to it's name!
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Wondering what all the fuss is about? Here's where to watch Everything, Everywhere All at Once from the comfort of your living room sofa.
Everything, Everywhere All at Once is up for an incredible 11 award nominations at the Oscars 2023 (opens in new tab) - the most recognised film of this year's ceremony. Many fans are hoping for award success for lead actress Michelle Yeoh (who faces competition from To Leslie (opens in new tab) actress Andrea Riseborough). Yeoh's nomination makes her only the second asian woman in history to be nominated for the Best Actress Oscar - following Merle Oberon who was recognised almost 90 years ago.
The film is considered a relative outsider much like Netflix's All Quiet on the Western Front (opens in new tab) which has racked up a similarly impressive nine Oscar nominations. Those that haven't seen the sci-fi film yet still have time to stream it and form their own opinions before it's anticipated success at the Academy Awards this weekend.
Where can I watch Everything, Everywhere All at Once?
Viewers in the US and UK can stream Everything, Everywhere All at Once on Amazon Prime. Members signed up to Prime Video can currently watch the film for free as part of their subscription package.
A Prime Video only subscription can be purchased for $8.99/£5.99 per month. You can also get access to Prime Video with an Amazon Prime membership for $14.99/£7.99 per month. This includes all Prime benefits, such as next day delivery, and music streaming too.
Those that don't want to watch Everything Everywhere All At Once via Amazon Prime will be pleased that the film is available to rent or buy at home on other platforms too.
Audiences in the US can rent or buy the movie via iTunes (opens in new tab) (from $19.99) and Vudu (opens in new tab) (from $19.99). Meanwhile, those in the UK can find it on iTunes (opens in new tab) (from £5.49) and Microsoft Store (opens in new tab) (from £3.49).
Everything Everywhere All At Once was also released on DVD (opens in new tab) and Blu-ray (opens in new tab) on July 5, 2022.
Is Everything, Everywhere All at Once on Netflix?
No, Everything, Everywhere All at Once is not available to stream on Netflix. The film was produced and financed by A24 films and distributed by Lionsgate Home Entertainment. Netflix as yet haven't secured the rights to feature it on their streaming service.
What is Everything, Everywhere All at Once about?
Everything, Everywhere All at Once tells the tale of Evelyn Wang (Michelle Yeoh), a Chinese-American immigrant who is struggling to keep her family's laundromat afloat. Behind on her taxes, the world as she knows it takes an unexpected turn following a visit from IRS auditor Deirdre Beaubeirdre (Jamie Lee Curtis).
What follows is a sci-fi action adventure which sees Evelyn take on different versions of herself in a parallel universe. Her mission? To stop someone coming to harm in the multiverse.
The IMDB synopsis (opens in new tab) reads: "A middle-aged Chinese immigrant is swept up into an insane adventure in which she alone can save existence by exploring other universes and connecting with the lives she could have led."
A24 production company (opens in new tab) describes Everything, Everywhere All at Once as "hilarious and big-hearted".
Everything, Everywhere All at Once cast
- Michelle Yeoh plays Evelyn Quan Wang
- Jamie Lee Curtis plays Deirdre Beaubeirdre
- Stephanie Hsu plays Joy Wang (Evelyn's daughter)
- Ke Huy Quan plays Waymond Wang (Evelyn's husband)
- James Hong plays Gong Gong (Evelyn's father)
- Jenny Slate plays Debbie the Dog Mom
- Harry Shum Jr. plays Chad
Talking of her role, which has earnt a Best Actress nod at the Oscars 2023, Michelle said: "It was liberating. These mothers, aunties, grandmothers who are there in Chinatown, or in the supermarket, but nobody ever notices them. They just walk straight past them. I wanted to give them a voice. I wanted to make them the superhero."
The 59-year-old also admitted to jumping at Everything, Everywhere All at Once when it came along. "I waited a long time for this, and luckily it came," she added.
"Some people wait their whole life and the opportunity might never come. I was patient. I was resilient. I never stopped learning. And so I was ready when the opportunity did present itself."
One of Michelle Yeoh’s signature moments in Everything Everywhere All at Once. What an all-timer Oscar win she would be on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/zEUKW9tjNuMarch 6, 2023
Everything, Everywhere All at Once - Oscar Nominations
- Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role (Michelle Yeoh)
- Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis)
- Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress (Stephanie Hsu)
- Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan)
- Best Picture
- Best Director (for Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert)
- Best Costume Design
- Best Editing
- Best Original Song
- Best Original Score
- Best Original Screenplay
Betfair (opens in new tab) have stated that Everything Everywhere All At Once is the 1/10 odds-on favourite to win Best Picture at the Oscars this weekend, closely followed by The Banshees of Inisherin at 10/1.
The betting site also states that Michelle Yeoh is the favourite to bag the Best Actress gong with odds of 4/7. Meanwhile the film's directors Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert are 1/25 to win Best Director.
Related features:
- Elvis movie streaming: Where to watch in the US and UK (opens in new tab)
- Who is Austin Butler? The actor reveals he is 'getting rid' of his Elvis accent (opens in new tab)
- Austin Butler in Elvis: Did he sing in Elvis and how much did he get paid? (opens in new tab)
- Did Elvis fire the Colonel on stage and what happened to him after Elvis died? (opens in new tab)
- How true is the movie Blonde? Fact vs fiction in the Netflix film (opens in new tab)
- How to watch Blonde - plus cast and plot of Marilyn Monroe inspired film (opens in new tab)
Video of the Week
Emily Stedman is the Features Editor for GoodTo covering all things TV, entertainment, royal, lifestyle, health and wellbeing. Boasting an encyclopaedic knowledge on all things TV, celebrity and royals, career highlights include working at HELLO! Magazine and as a royal researcher to Diana biographer Andrew Morton on his book Meghan: A Hollywood Princess. In her spare time, Emily can be found eating her way around London, swimming at her local Lido or curled up on the sofa binging the next best Netflix show.
-
-
Kate Middleton wears traditional headscarf as she and Prince William pay visit to Muslim centre
The Prince and Princess of Wales visited earthquake volunteers
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
7 practical ways to save for a baby
Starting a family? Take a look at these doable methods to save for a baby that will help you cut costs
By Rachel Wait • Published
-
Are Nick and LC still together? Perfect Match season 1 update
Find out if Nick and LC are still together, one of the couple's from Netflix's new dating show, Perfect Match.
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
Who left The Apprentice last night?
Wondering who left The Apprentice last night? Here's all you need to know if you missed the latest episode
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
How to watch All Quiet on the Western Front - here's where to stream the award-winning film
Find out how to watch All Quiet on the Western Front and where to stream the move that has dominated the 2023 awards season.
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
Are Georgia and Dom still together? Perfect Match season 1 update
Find out if Georgia and Dom are still together, the winners of Netflix's latest dating show Perfect Match.
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
What is Lisa Faulkner famous for and who is her daughter?
Season 8 of John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen is set to return to ITV screens as we look at all you need to know about its co-host...
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Who is on Loose Women today? The stars on today's panel
Who is on Loose Women today? This is who to expect on the panel...
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
When is Celebrity Bake Off 2023? Date, time and how to watch
Find out when Celebrity Bake Off starts, the charity special that sees celebrities put their baking skills to the test.
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
What happened to Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 and was it ever found? A new Netflix documentary explores theories surrounding the tragedy
What happened to Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 and was it ever found? A new Netflix documentary looks at the ongoing mystery surrounding the doomed flight.
By Lucy Wigley • Published