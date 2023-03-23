Mummies movie: How to watch and when is it out?
Warner Bros. Pictures are releasing a new animated film following the adventures of three Egyptian mummies and here's all you need to know...
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Warner Bros. Pictures brings an Egyptian-themed adventure Mummies movie and fans are wondering when it's out and how to watch?
An all star cast including Hugh Bonneville (Paddington (opens in new tab) star), Sean Bean (Marriage, Game of Thrones), Joe Thomas (opens in new tab) (The Inbetweeners), Eleanor Tomlinson (The Nevers) and Celia Imrie (The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel), have come together for this laugh-out-loud comedy animation that is the perfect pick for families to enjoy together over the school holidays.
Spanish director Juan Jesús García Galocha leads the cast to take viewers on a journey with three Egyptian mummies who live in an underground secret city, hidden in ancient Egypt, as we look at all you need to know about how and when you can watch it...
How can I watch Mummies 2023?
You can watch Mummies 2023 in cinemas in the UK when it is released and the movie is already screening in theatres across the US and has been since the end of February. The movie can be watched online by streaming through Amazon Instant Video, Vudu, iTunes, Fandango Now, and Google Play. For Hulu subscribers, you may watch the first three seasons on television or through their service (www.hulu.com) with a $7.99/month subscription fee.
The story follows a trio of Egyptians which includes a princess, a former charioteer, and his younger brother along with their pet baby crocodile. Through a series of unfortunate events, the mummies end up in present-day London and embark on a wacky and hilarious journey in search of an old ring belonging to the Royal Family, that was stolen by the ambitious archaeologist Lord Carnaby.
And fans can't wait to watch it. One wrote, "Looks like whole lot of fun and adventure "WRAPPED" up in one glorious treasure of a movie."
Another fan put, "We should take the kids"
To which their friend responded, "Yes! Let’s do it"
You can watch the new official trailer below...
Is Mummies movie out?
Mummies movie is out in UK cinemas on March 31st, 2023 and the movie is already out at theatres in the US where it aired as a limited release. The movie has so far fetched $37.5 million at the box office.
One reviewer posted this to IMDB, "I have seen the movie several times and each time better. Every time I've gone to the movies I've heard the children's laughter and I've seen them dancing walk like an Egyptian at the end of the movie.
If you are a 50-year-old man who is lonely and incel, don't go to see it, it is not made for you. However, if you are a good father or a good mother and you want your child to have fun, go ahead."
They rated it 10/10 and added, "This production is not going to change your life, it is not going to make you think, nor is it going to put hackneyed political ideas or ethics into your head, it is designed and manufactured to spend an hour and a half fun, it is humble, with rhythm and fun without further."
A post shared by Warner Bros. UK (@warnerbrosuk) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
How long is the new movie Mummies?
The new movie Mummies is 88 minutes long. One viewer said, "This movie is really funny and light-hearted!! It gives a TV show vibe. The main characters are properly developed. The main and side stories are developed. The side characters are funny and add to the story. There's some humour for all ages in there. The British accents add to everything. Literally the whole movie was cute and funny. It's new and definitely has a fresh feeling. Surprised no one's watching it. 10/10."
They added, "If you only like action, this movie is not for you. But if you're down for a chill, good time, this movie is for you."
But another viewer gave the movie a low score for one reason, writing a Google review they explained, "I saw this with my son and he wants to give this film 0 out of 5 stars. He loved the film all except for the moment when the toy pig, which was the crocodile's love interest, got trashed during the chase at the end. He cried 'why!?!?' and I assured him that the pig would probably re-appear repaired with bandages like the other mummies in the end. I was wrong.
"What's more, the crocodile didn't even seem to care. How dare you. If he could, he would give this film 0 out of five because of the pig. Other than the pig, it was quite enjoyable."
Mummies, an animated adventure feature film coming to UK cinemas on 31st March and in US theatres now.
Related film features:
- Is Louis Tomlinson married and does he have kids - All of Those Voices (opens in new tab)
- Who plays Ursula in the new Little Mermaid? (opens in new tab)
- Peter Pan and Wendy (opens in new tab)
- Will there be a My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3? (opens in new tab)
- Is Frozen 3 coming out? All we know so far about the Disney franchise's future (opens in new tab)
Video of the week
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 15 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
Maxi-Cosi Coral XP car seat recalled over 'failing to meet safety regulations'
The latest model to be recalled by the baby car seat manufacturer - have you bought one?
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
The essential trick to capturing Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis smiling on camera revealed
The Wales kids aren't always quickly forthcoming with their grins as royal photographer Arthur Edwards MBE reveals how he gets the shot.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Are Duncan and Alyssa still together? MAFS Australia season 10 update
Find out if Duncan and Alyssa are still together, one of the stronger seeming couples from season 10 of MAFS Australia.
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
Who is on Loose Women today? The stars on today's panel
Who is on Loose Women today? This is who to expect on the panel...
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Yellowjackets season 2 theories: A guide to what could be going on in the mystery horror, ahead of the season 2 premiere
Yellowjackets season 2 theories: What on earth could be going on in the addictive mystery thriller? We delve into all the theories doing the rounds.
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
The Bay season 4 ending explained and star Elóise Thomas reveals all she knows about a possible season 5
We caught up EXCLUSIVELY with actress Elóise Thomas who plays Izzy Metcalf to spill the beans on a possible season return...
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Waco: American Apocalypse: Who was David Koresh and do Branch Davidians still believe?
Waco: American Apocalypse begins airing on Netflix, and we look at who David Koresh was, and the Branch Davidians beliefs.
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
Why has Gregg Wallace left Inside The Factory? The touching reason he’s stepped away from the BBC show
Why has Gregg Wallace left Inside The Factory? The presenter has made the decision to step away from the BBC show for a touching reason.
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
Is Louis Tomlinson married and does he have kids?
The One Direction star is releasing a documentary All of Those Voices about his life and pop star career
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Are Caitlin and Shannon still together? MAFS Australia season 10 update
Find out if Caitlin and Shannon are still together, one of the couples from season 10 of Married At First Sight Australia.
By Ellie Hutchings • Published