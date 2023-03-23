Mummies movie: How to watch and when is it out?

Warner Bros. Pictures brings an Egyptian-themed adventure Mummies movie and fans are wondering when it's out and how to watch?

An all star cast including Hugh Bonneville (Paddington (opens in new tab) star), Sean Bean (Marriage, Game of Thrones), Joe Thomas (opens in new tab) (The Inbetweeners), Eleanor Tomlinson (The Nevers) and Celia Imrie (The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel), have come together for this laugh-out-loud comedy animation that is the perfect pick for families to enjoy together over the school holidays.

Spanish director Juan Jesús García Galocha leads the cast to take viewers on a journey with three Egyptian mummies who live in an underground secret city, hidden in ancient Egypt, as we look at all you need to know about how and when you can watch it...

How can I watch Mummies 2023?

You can watch Mummies 2023 in cinemas in the UK when it is released and the movie is already screening in theatres across the US and has been since the end of February. The movie can be watched online by streaming through Amazon Instant Video, Vudu, iTunes, Fandango Now, and Google Play. For Hulu subscribers, you may watch the first three seasons on television or through their service (www.hulu.com) with a $7.99/month subscription fee.

The story follows a trio of Egyptians which includes a princess, a former charioteer, and his younger brother along with their pet baby crocodile. Through a series of unfortunate events, the mummies end up in present-day London and embark on a wacky and hilarious journey in search of an old ring belonging to the Royal Family, that was stolen by the ambitious archaeologist Lord Carnaby.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures)

And fans can't wait to watch it. One wrote, "Looks like whole lot of fun and adventure "WRAPPED" up in one glorious treasure of a movie."

Another fan put, "We should take the kids"

To which their friend responded, "Yes! Let’s do it"

You can watch the new official trailer below...

Is Mummies movie out?

Mummies movie is out in UK cinemas on March 31st, 2023 and the movie is already out at theatres in the US where it aired as a limited release. The movie has so far fetched $37.5 million at the box office.

One reviewer posted this to IMDB, "I have seen the movie several times and each time better. Every time I've gone to the movies I've heard the children's laughter and I've seen them dancing walk like an Egyptian at the end of the movie.



If you are a 50-year-old man who is lonely and incel, don't go to see it, it is not made for you. However, if you are a good father or a good mother and you want your child to have fun, go ahead."

They rated it 10/10 and added, "This production is not going to change your life, it is not going to make you think, nor is it going to put hackneyed political ideas or ethics into your head, it is designed and manufactured to spend an hour and a half fun, it is humble, with rhythm and fun without further."

A post shared by Warner Bros. UK (@warnerbrosuk) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

How long is the new movie Mummies?

The new movie Mummies is 88 minutes long. One viewer said, "This movie is really funny and light-hearted!! It gives a TV show vibe. The main characters are properly developed. The main and side stories are developed. The side characters are funny and add to the story. There's some humour for all ages in there. The British accents add to everything. Literally the whole movie was cute and funny. It's new and definitely has a fresh feeling. Surprised no one's watching it. 10/10."



They added, "If you only like action, this movie is not for you. But if you're down for a chill, good time, this movie is for you."

But another viewer gave the movie a low score for one reason, writing a Google review they explained, "I saw this with my son and he wants to give this film 0 out of 5 stars. He loved the film all except for the moment when the toy pig, which was the crocodile's love interest, got trashed during the chase at the end. He cried 'why!?!?' and I assured him that the pig would probably re-appear repaired with bandages like the other mummies in the end. I was wrong.

"What's more, the crocodile didn't even seem to care. How dare you. If he could, he would give this film 0 out of five because of the pig. Other than the pig, it was quite enjoyable."

(Image credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures)

Mummies, an animated adventure feature film coming to UK cinemas on 31st March and in US theatres now.

