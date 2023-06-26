Is Arnold Schwarzenegger still married and does he have children? Everything we know about his family life

The actor and bodybuilder stars in not one but two of Netflix's current top 10, and viewers want to know if Arnold Schwarzenegger is still married.

Arnold Schwarzenegger's new action series, FUBAR, sees the former bodybuilder play the part of an undercover CIA agent trying to win back his wife after a strained marriage and adultery - a plot which many have noted is not too far from Schwarzenegger's own past romantic life. He and his wife of 25 years announced plans to separate due to his own infidelity, but settlement proceedings took years. And with the famous actor also appearing in a docuseries about his life and career, Arnold viewers want to know more about his family life - and if he's still married after all these years.

Is Arnold Schwarzenegger still married?

No, Arnold Schwarzenegger is no longer married. He and his ex-wife of 25 years, Maria Shriver, officially divorced in December 2021, more than 10 years after Shriver originally filed for divorce in 2011.

The former couple met at the Robert F. Kennedy Tennis Tournament in August 1977, when Arnold was 30 and Maria was 21. The actor had been invited to take part personally by Maria Shriver's mother - as Shriver is the niece of former US President John F Kennedy.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In the Netflix docuseries Arnold, Schwarzenegger recalls: "Before the actual tennis tournament, there was a big party. All of the Kennedys were there," he said. "Eunice came up to me and said, 'Oh, hi, it's so good to have you here. By the way, this is my daughter, Maria Shriver.'"

Shriver went on to work as an on-air correspondent for CBS News, and in 1985 Schwarzenegger proposed to her (for the second time, after she turned him down in 1981). The pair went on to get married in April 1986 in Hyannis, Massachusetts. Celebrity guests included Andy Warhol, Grace Jones, Diane Sawyer and Oprah Winfrey.

In 2011, the couple announced in a statement in the Los Angeles Times that they were divorcing. They said: "After a great deal of thought, reflection, discussion and prayer, we came to this decision together."

"At this time, we are living apart while we work on the future of our relationship. We are continuing to parent our four children together," the statement continued.

"We consider this a private matter and neither we nor any of our friends or family will have further comment."

The news came just a few months after Schwarzenegger completed his second term as governor of California.

Why did Arnold and Maria get divorced?

Arnold and Maria separated after Schwarzenegger revealed he had fathered a child with a member of their household staff, which prompted Shriver to file for divorce in July 2011.

Days after the couple announced their intention to divorce in the LA Times, the same publication broke the story that Shriver had discovered Schwarzenegger's secret son with housekeeper Mildred Baena. They reported that she had confronted her husband in a marriage counselling session about her suspicions.

A post shared by Joseph Baena (@joebaena) A photo posted by on

Recalling the confrontation in Arnold, Schwarzenegger said his "heart stopped" and that Shriver was "obviously crushed." He added: "I think that I have caused enough pain for my family because of my fuck-up. Because of that, everyone had to suffer, Maria had to suffer, the kids had to suffer, Joseph, his mother, everyone."

Speaking to HELLO! (via People), Mildred explained that suspicions about who her son's father was arose when she took him to the house one summer, after people noticed how much they looked alike.

She went on to say, "Maria would ask if I needed to talk to her, and I kept saying no. Finally, she asked point blank. Maria asked me directly if Joseph was Arnold's son, and I just broke down. I dropped to my knees and I was crying, saying that yes he was and I was so sorry."

Does Arnold Schwarzenegger have children?

Arnold Schwarzenegger has five children, four with his ex-wife Maria - Katherine, Christina, Patrick and Christopher - and one with Mildred Baena, called Joseph.

Schwarzenegger's eldest child, Katherine Schwarzenegger, was born in 1989, and she is now a bestselling author and married to movie star Chris Pratt. His second daughter, Christina, was born in 1991 and previously worked as an editor for Gwenyth Paltrow's lifestyle brand, Goop.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Arnold and Maria welcomed their third child together, a son named Patrick, in 1993. He is the only one of Schwarzenegger's children to pursue a career in Hollywood, and is perhaps best known for starring in the 2022 HBO true-crime series The Staircase.

Then, in 1997, Schwarzenegger and Shriver's youngest son, Christopher, was born. That same year, Joseph Baena was born. At the time, it was believed by both Schwarzenegger and Shriver that Mildred's husband was Joseph's father.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Schwarzenegger shared that he and Maria have a successful relationship as co-parents. He said: "Even though we had this drama, we did Easter together, Mother’s Day together, the Christmases together, all birthdays - everything together.

"If there’s Oscars for how to handle divorce, Maria and I should get it for having the least amount of impact on the kids. The sweetness and kindness you see in them, that’s from my wife. The discipline and work ethic is from me."

Is Arnold Schwarzenegger in a relationship?

Arnold Schwarzenegger is in a relationship with Heather Milligan. The pair were first linked in 2013 when they were spotted out on dates in Santa Monica, and have been together ever since.

Milligan is a physical therapist and former competitive gymnast, and though the pair have kept their relationship private from the media and public, they have stepped out together for various public events.

In November 2017, Milligan was photographed with Schwarzenegger and his son Patrick at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards, and in November 2018, she appeared with Schwarzenegger, his daughter Katherine and Chris Pratt at a restaurant in Santa Monica, California.

The couple have also regularly attended Oktoberfest together over the years.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Arnold Schwarzenegger net worth

Numerous sources put Arnold Schwarzenegger's net worth somewhere between $400 and $450 million. This is largely thanks to his impressive acting career, having held the title role in the Terminator movies.

The Daily Express has reported that, at the height of his career, Schwarzenegger was earning somewhere between $20 and $50 million per movie.

In addition, Schwarzenegger's net worth is made up of real estate investments, as well as his ownership of Arnold's Sports Festival, Oak Productions and Fitness Publications.

