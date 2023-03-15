Is Christine McGuinness still married to husband Paddy and who are her children?

As mum-of-three reality star, model and former beauty Queen opens up on her Autism diagnosis (opens in new tab) journey in a new BBC documentary Unmasking my Autism, viewers are wondering is Christine McGuinness still married to husband Paddy and who are their children?

In this heartfelt journey of self-discovery, Christine, who previously opened up on her anorexia battle (opens in new tab), uncovers a hidden world of thousands of autistic (opens in new tab) women who, like her, have been ignored by science and society.

The hour long documentary is set to air on BBC One from 9pm tonight (Wednesday, 15th March) and is available to stream on iPlayer, as we look at all you need to know about her marriage and family life...

Is Christine McGuinness still married to husband Paddy?

Christine McGuinness is understood to be still married to husband Paddy but the pair confirmed in July 2022 that they had split (opens in new tab) but Christine recently admitted they were still living together and hadn't told the children about their marriage breakdown. In an interview with Woman's Own, Christine confirmed, "The children don't know any different and they're growing up in a happy and loving home - I just want it to continue like that. We don't know what the future holds but right now it works. The thought of eventually co-parenting in separate houses is something I'm going to really struggle with," she said.

A joint statement issued at the time of their split announcement, read, "We hadn't planned on sharing this publicly until we were ready but after the lack of privacy surrounding our personal life, we feel left with no other option but to clarify.

"A while ago we took the difficult decision to separate but our main focus as always is to continue loving and supporting our children. This was not an easy decision to make, but we’re moving forward as the best parents we can be for our three beautiful children.

"We'll always be a loving family, we still have a great relationship and still live happily in our family home together."

It concluded, "We hope this now draws a line under any more unwanted and unnecessary intrusion into our private life. Although we work in the public eye we ask kindly if you could respect our wishes for privacy on this matter. We’ll be making no further comment. Loads of love. Paddy & Christine."

Paddy previously admitted he was surprised his 11-year marriage survived (opens in new tab) while raising autistic kids, telling John Bishop on his In Conversation With... podcast, "It’s very, very, very, very difficult, you know any parent with children with any kind of special needs is very difficult. Some days it’s a wonder how we’re still together, me and Christine, because you can’t sort of do the normal things that you would as a couple."

He also confessed that his missed his wife's anniversary (opens in new tab).

Who are Christine McGuinness' children?

Christine McGuinness has three children - twin daughter and son Penelope and Leo aged nine, and daughter Felicity, seven with husband Paddy McGuinness.

Christine previously opened up on her anger at doctors' diagnosis of her twins autism (opens in new tab) and later Felicity was revealed the third child to be diagnosed with Autism (opens in new tab). And it led to Christine discovering that she too had autism.

Christine has previously spoken of her children being homeschooled (opens in new tab) for a couple of months before going back to school which led her to feel mixed emotions.

Despite her and Paddy's relationship ending, they all continue to live in the same £2.1m Cheshire mansion.

Both parents have kept their children's faces off their social media, only posting images showing the back of their heads.

Christine McGuinness Miss Liverpool

Christine McGuinness was crowned Miss Liverpool in 2007 when she was aged 18. Her modelling career took off from there. She met ex-husband Paddy during a fashion show for Cricket at the Liverpool Tennis Tournament.

Christine McGuinness: Unmasking My Autism airs tonight on BBC One at 9pm and can be streamed on the BBC iPlayer.

