Kourtney Kardashian announces she’s pregnant with her fourth child in the most unexpected way after 'giving up' on IVF

Kourtney Kardashian has announced she is pregnant with her fourth child - her first baby with husband Travis Barker - in the most unexpected way.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashian's star shocked fans when she shared her personal pregnancy news from the crowd during one of Travis' Blink-182 shows.

Kourtney held up a cardboard banner which read, 'Travis I'm pregnant' - in a nod to the band's music video All the Small Things.

The cameras filming the concert for the big screens, soon caught the sign and fans screamed as Travis' bandmates congratulated the drummer on his lovely news.

Surprised with what he saw, Travis left his drumkit and the stage to head over to his wife Kourtney who was standing near the front of the stage.

Bandmate Mark Hoppus was the first to race over and give her a hug before Travis scooped her into his arms and gave her a kiss.

Kourtney and Travis got engaged just eight months after going Instagram-official.

The couple 'officially' married in intimate Santa Barbara wedding last year following a secret Vegas wedding, and afterwards Kourtney take part in egg freezing but she revealed just weeks ago they were done with IVF, after it failed to lead to pregnancy.

The season three premiere of The Kardashians saw Kourtney, 44, talk about the realities of IVF as she detailed her and husband Travis Barker's journey of undergoing the process, having shared, it "didn't go the way that we would've hoped."

Kourtney revealed, “I would love a baby more than anything but I just really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, then I believe that it will happen.”

So her baby news is a lovely surprise.

Kourtney appeared to show off her small baby bump in a black high-cut body suit with a pair of low-rise trousers.

And when Kourtney shared the news on Instagram, the comments section was flooded with heartfelt messages of congratulations.

One fan wrote, "Most iconic pregnancy announcement of all time."

Another fan out, "Congrats ur literally glowing with happiness"

And a third fan put, "Oh my, this made me cry. I am so happy for you both! Enjoy every minute."

Meanwhile another fan claimed, "There is no way travis didn’t know. I mean look at her she’s like 6 months pregnant."

Kourtney hasn't yet revealed how many weeks pregnant she is or when the baby is due.

Travis paid tribute to being a dad the following day when when he shared, "Happy Father’s Day to the best Dad I could ever ask for who taught me everything I know. My kids, I’m so blessed to learn from you and be loved by you. Being your father is the best thing in the world. You’re my best production yet and I’m so proud to be your father. I love you Alabama, Landon and Atiana. And thank you god for my future blessing."

Travis has two biological kids, son Landon who turns 20 this year, daughter Alabama who turns 18 this year, with his ex wife Shanna Moakler. Plus grown-up step-daughter Atiana from his relationship with ex-fiancé boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

