Kourtney Kardashian reveals that she and husband Travis Barker are done with IVF as she speaks up about ‘misunderstanding’ the process

Kourtney Kardashian has opened up about the 'misunderstanding' surrounding egg freezing as she reveals that she and husband Travis Barker are done with IVF.

The season three premiere of The Kardashians saw Kourtney, 44, talk about the realities of IVF as she detailed her and husband Travis Barker's journey of undergoing the process.

She revealed that they are “officially done with IVF” as the fertility treatment had not lead to a pregnancy for the couple. On the last season of the reality show, after the couple married in secret Vegas wedding and then 'officially married' in intimate Santa Barbara ceremony, they announced they would be doing an egg retrieval for the first time but, just the following week, shared that it "didn't go the way that we would've hoped."

But while the process didn't go as they wished, the couple have not given up trying for a baby. Kourtney revealed, “I would love a baby more than anything but I just really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, then I believe that it will happen.”

(Image credit: John Shearer/Getty Images)

Now the star is using her platform to speak about the little-known aspects of IVF and shared some of the side effects and misconceptions of the process.

During the season 3 premiere episode of The Kardashians, she said, "I had seven frozen eggs from years ago, before Travis. When I was 38 or 39, everyone was like pushing me to do that. Most of mine didn’t survive the thaw because eggs are one cell, and none of them made it into an embryo.

"The freezing of eggs isn’t guaranteed. It’s a misunderstanding, people do it thinking it's a safety net, and it's not.

"My health is still impacted because it's hormones, and mentally it definitely took a toll. I think being happy is what's important and being a good parent to my kids. We're just embracing that whatever is meant to be will be."

The season premiere also saw Kourtney's sister Khloe, who welcomed her second child last July after announcing she was expecting with her ex via surrogate, open about about feeling ‘less connected’ to her surrogate son. Also revealing insight into her parenting struggles, Kim Kardashian has revealed that 'there are nights she cries herself to sleep' as she struggles to parent four kids as a single mum following her divorce from ex Kanye West.

This is not the first time Kourtney has opened up about her IVF journey. In December 2022, she took to Instagram to reveal that she was finally starting to feel like herself again 10 months after she stopping treatments.

She shared on her Instagram story, "Finally started getting my energy back 10 months after stopping IVF. For anyone else going through it, it gets better!"

The star and her husband are still planning to 'grow their family,' which is currently made up of Kardashian's sons Reign Aston, eight, Mason Dash, 13, and Penelope Scotland, 10, whom she shares with her ex Scott Disick, and Travis's kids Alabama Luella, 17, and Landon Asher, 19.

The blended family were all in attendance at the couple's stunning Italian wedding and have featured in some sweet moments on The Kardashians. Speaking about their brood in the season 2 finale of The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed, "Our family's expanding and growing and we have so much to be thankful for.

"I love the idea of a blended family. I think that the more kids, the merrier. You have all these siblings and more people to love. It's a beautiful thing."