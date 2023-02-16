Love Island's Laura Anderson is pregnant with her and Hollyoaks star Gary Lucy's first child

Love Island (opens in new tab) star Laura Anderson has revealed she is expecting her first child with Hollyoaks' star Gary Lucy as she uploads a sweet video documenting her pregnancy.

The former reality TV star, who shot to fame in the fourth series of the hit dating show back in 2018, has reportedly 'dumped (opens in new tab)' Gary after their first baby scan (opens in new tab) following a 'string of rows'.

The couple met filming E4's Celebs Go Dating in 2022 and Gary, who is already dad of four who he shares with ex-wife Natasha (opens in new tab), is said to be 'devastated' that their relationship has ended.

He is reported to have even travelled to Glasgow in a "desperate attempt to win her back" but it is claimed Laura was "adamant it's over" after they "attended their first scan together".

Gary told The Sun (opens in new tab), "I love Laura but we are no longer together. My main drive as always is to work together to co-parent (opens in new tab) our child. I look forward to the arrival of the new baby."

Meanwhile, Laura hadn't yet addressed the split and instead, captioned the video montage, "Our hearts are full Baby Lucy due 'Summer 23."

Who was Laura Anderson with in Love Island?

Laura Anderson was with Paul Knops when she was crowned the runner up of Love Island on Day 59. But when she first entered the villa she was paired up with Wes Nelson, and on Day 30 she re-coupled with Jack Fowler.

After splitting from Paul after the show she went on to date Max Morley in October 2018, and Dane Bowers in June 2022.

Who is Laura Anderson?

Laura Anderson is a Scottish TV personality who worked as an air hostess for Emirates airline before her reality TV career kicked off when she became a contestant on Love Island 2018 and went on to become a runner up of the series. She later become a finalist on Celebrity Karaoke Club and starred on Celebs Go Dating (opens in new tab) where she met her baby daddy Gary Lucy.

Laura shared a throwback photograph to mark International Flight Attendant day, she captioned it, "A lil throwback to my emirates days (the best times) Wow 10 years as crew, no matter the airline or nationality we are all still like a big disfunctional family! To current and ex crew, you are superstars! To passengers/customers (whatever) you’ve no idea how tired we were and the zero f**ks given that you didn’t get your beef. Joking……………C U Next Time"

She shared snaps of some of her famous flight travellers including Magic Mike (opens in new tab) Channing Tatum, actor Kellan Lutz and musician Example.

You can watch Gary Lucy ask Laura out on a date on Celebs Go Dating below...