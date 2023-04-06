Love Island's Shaughna Phillips has given birth to her first child as she shares adorable snap and baby name

Love Island (opens in new tab)'s Shaughna Phillips has given birth (opens in new tab) to her first child as she shares sweet snaps and the adorable baby name (opens in new tab) she's chosen.

The reality star, who shot to fame on season six of the ITV2 dating show, first announced her pregnancy (opens in new tab) in October last year to a mystery partner, who was later revealed to be Billy Webb after a baby scan read, "Shaughna and Billy's baby"

And fast-forward six months and she has given fans the first-look of her newborn baby girl, who entered the world after Shaughna had a 24-hour dash back and fourth to the hospital.

She shared a snap of herself cradling her baby girl and captioned it, "My darling Lucia, I wish I had you sooner so I could love you longer ✨💗" And shared that the baby was born on 4th April 2023, at 8.10pm weighing (opens in new tab) 8lb 8oz.

Shaughna also revealed that she had Adele (opens in new tab)'s hit Make You Feel My Love playing as she gave birth, telling fans on her Instastory, "The song that was playing when you entered the world, no truer word my darling. LPW."

And fans are in awe of her new arrival. One fan wrote, "Beautiful mama and baby and gorgeous name. Congrats."

Another fan said, "Congratulations beautiful princess your Dad would be so proud of you both sending love."

While a third fan added, "Look at her little nose!!!! She’s sooo cute!!"

Celebrity friends Vicky Pattison (opens in new tab) commented, "Congratulations gorgeous girl" and former Geordie Shore (opens in new tab) star Chloe Ferry added, "Congrats."

Shaughna revealed last month that her baby daddy Billy Webb "isn't around" after he was arrested and charged with drug offences in January.

She previously admitted that people "don't know what to say" to her following the arrest news and described the detail as "the elephant in the room".

Having launched a new lifestyle and fitness brand called Be You with Shaughna, she once revealed that she had known Billy for a while before the officially got together in 2020.

In an interview with OK! she said, "We knew each other as teenagers and we were in the same circles. But we’ve both had partners and it’s never really been the right time."

"We were friends beforehand and then we got together romantically around summer 2020."