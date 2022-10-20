Love Island's Shaughna Phillips is pregnant with her first child

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Shaughna Phillips is pregnant, confirming that she is expecting her first child with her mystery partner.

Known for staring in the first winter season of Love Island (opens in new tab), Shaughna Phillips has announced that she’s pregnant (opens in new tab) and expecting her first child, on Instagram.

The reality star took to her social media accounts to share a black-and-white video that revealed the exciting news that she’s going to be a mum, to her followers and friends.

In the video, Shaughna showed herself having an ultrasound (opens in new tab), before showing a positive pregnancy test and a picture of the scan. In a particularly touching moment, she also shared herself holding up the scan alongside her late father’s grave.

Fans were also treated to the moment Shaughna announced her pregnancy to close friends Lauren Maron and fellow Love Island co-star Demi Jones. In the lovely reveal moment, the trio can be seen preparing to pose for a picture and just as the flash goes off , Shaugna says “I’m pregnant!” and Demi’s reaction is priceless.

A post shared by Shaughna Phillips (@shaughnaphillips) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Shaughna captioned the video with, “Our greatest chapter yet… ✨🤍” and shared that her baby is due in March 2023. As of yet, it is unclear who she is expecting her baby with - as OK! (opens in new tab)reports that the start keeps her partner out of the public eye.

Her famous friends and fellow Love Island co-stars flooded her announcement post with congratulations.

Molly Smith commented, “Ahhhhh congratulations angel.”

While, Paige Turley added, “Ahhhhhhhhh I’m crying AGAIN. I cannot cannot CANNOT wait !!! 😭😭😭

Love Island’s former host, Laura Whitmore (opens in new tab) also shared her congratulations, writing “It’s the best! So happy for you x.”

Demi also commented, “I love you so much 😭😭 I’m so happy and proud of you!!! 👶❤️❤️❤️,” before also sharing the moment she found out on her own Instagram feed.”

A post shared by Demi Jones (@demijones1) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

In the caption of her post, she wrote: “ My little Love Island mumma to be @shaughnaphillips I’m beyond proud of you! You are such a special person and I’m so grateful life put us together ❤️ you are going to be the best mumma!! I can’t wait to meet him or her and be your little Aunty DemDems 🍼💖”

Congrats, Shaughna!