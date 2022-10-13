Why did Laura Whitmore quit Love Island and what is she doing now?

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Why did Laura Whitmore quit Love Island is the question many fans want answering, as she congratulates the show's confirmed new host.

Laura Whitmore quit Love Island (opens in new tab) in a shock announcement that came not long after she'd been in sunny Mallorca filming the 2022 show. Almost immediately, rumours began to circulate about who would replace Laura Whitmore (opens in new tab) - with much of the speculation landing on ex-BBC Radio 1 presenter Maya Jama.

Now that it's been confirmed - with Laura Whitmore sharing that she's "delighted" for the new host - Love Island fans have been asking who is Maya Jama (opens in new tab). But that's not the only question on viewers' lips, with many still wondering why did Laura Whitmore quit and what is she doing now?

Why did Laura Whitmore quit Love Island?

Laura Whitmore said she made the decision to quit Love Island due to the show's "format". Taking to Instagram, Laura uploaded a snap of her entering the villa and explained some of the factors behind her exit.

She wrote: “Some news! I won’t be hosting the next series of Love Island. There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects."

A post shared by Laura ⚡️ (@thewhitmore) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Laura, who gave birth to her daughter (opens in new tab) Stevie Ré in 2021, used to jet out for filming with her baby.

The announcement means she won't be returning for the next series of Winter Love Island - confirmed for 2023 (opens in new tab) - which will instead be presented by the confirmed new host, Maya Jama.

While former Love Island contestants showed their support for Laura, with 2021 finalist Faye Winter (opens in new tab) commenting "She really would be proud! You done incredibly," and 2022 contestant Tasha Ghouri (opens in new tab) adding: "You smashed it!!", there has equally been an outpouring of support for Maya Jama.

2019 finalist Molly-Mae Hague (opens in new tab) commented on Maya's Instagram post (opens in new tab), saying, "You’re going to be amazing 😭", with Laura herself writing, "Yes girl!! So delighted for you! You’re gonna be fab".

What has ITV said about Laura leaving Love Island?

Following Laura's announcement, an ITV spokesperson said the channel is "grateful for everything she has brought to the programme," and that they "look forward to working with her on upcoming ITV projects."

They added: "Laura has been a fantastic host across the last three series of the show."

Following the news that Maya Jama had been appointed the show's new host, the channel's Director of Reality Programming, Paul Mortimer, said: "Finding a new host to follow the wonderful Laura Whitmore was never going to be easy. In Maya Jama though, we have another high profile fan of the show who’ll be a great addition to the Love Island family.

"Cool, charming and charismatic, I speak for us all when I say Maya will also bring a unique presenting style to the show, as did Laura and, of course, the very much missed Caroline Flack."

A post shared by Love Island (@loveisland) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

What is Laura Whitmore doing now?

Laura Whitmore is staying in the TV industry, but has made the move to investigative journalism after sharing that she is working on a new TV project called 'Laura Whitmore Investigates'.

The show will launch on ITV's new free streaming platform, ITVX, and takes on a series of controversial issues that have an impact on our lives across the UK and further afield.

Speaking of the project, Laura said: "It’s a dream come true to have this platform and work with a brilliant team at ITV through this series of investigative films.

"Getting back to my journalistic roots, I hope we can shine a light on some really important topics and issues, and delve into a variety of serious and interesting real-life subjects."

She's also currently starring in a West End stage show, 2:22 A Ghost Story, at the Criterion Theatre. She plays the role of Jenny, and is joined by Felix Scott, Tamsin Carroll and Matt Willis in the production. The show follows a couple who have recently moved into a new house, where Laura Whitmore's Jenny hears a noise every night at 2:22 am.

A post shared by Laura ⚡️ (@thewhitmore) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

How much was Laura Whitmore paid for Love Island?

According to the The Sun (opens in new tab), Laura Whitmore is though to have been paid £600,000 to present the 2022 series of Love Island.

The figure left many shocked, as she appeared on screen for just under 14 minutes in total during the first few weeks of the show - which at that time had broadcast roughly 27 hours of footage in total.

However, she was live in the villa during the Love Island final (opens in new tab) at the end of the series, and also hosted the spin off show Aftersun (opens in new tab), which aired every Sunday evening and interviewed the islanders alongside celebrity guests.

Video of the Week