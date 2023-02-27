Made in Chelsea’s Ollie Locke and husband Gareth are expecting rainbow twins after 3-year IVF journey

Made In Chelsea's Ollie Locke has announced that he and husband Gareth Locke are expecting (opens in new tab) their first 'rainbow' baby (opens in new tab) twins via surrogate.

The reality star has delighted fans with his news after taking to Instagram to share a sweet video of their baby scan (opens in new tab) after three years of trying to start a family plus moments with Gareth and their surrogate.

Ollie captioned the clip, "We are beyond delighted to finally be able to share the news that we are expecting twin baby Locke-Locke’s into the world this summer!

"You have all been so wonderful throughout the last 3 years of us trying to have a family and we promise to share every step of this adventure with you all.

He added, "For all those on their own journey to become parents we are with you and sending all the baby dust your way!

"Thank you to our sensational surrogate for being the most incredible human, the love we have for you and your family is just another level! Xx."

The happy news comes after Ollie and Gareth revealed in 2021 that their surrogate had suffered a miscarriage (opens in new tab) at six-weeks (opens in new tab) during their first round of fertility treatment (opens in new tab).

At the time Ollie announced their surrogate had miscarried (opens in new tab), he said, "After a difficult year, a little bean growing inside the best person you could ever imagine was the most wonderful early Christmas present we could ever have imagined.

“Through the course of nature, at 6 weeks and 2 days it stopped growing and had gone.”

Ollie went on to say that this “is not going to be the end of the road”, adding the couple have “some wonderful plans" as they continue on their journey to fatherhood.

But it's a case of third time lucky for the pair as their surrogate's twin pregnancy comes after their third round of IVF (opens in new tab).

Ollie and Gareth, who married in 2020 (opens in new tab) after a 2018 engagement (opens in new tab), aren't the only celebrities to have rainbow babies, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend (opens in new tab) welcomed their rainbow baby earlier this year.

And fans are delighted with Ollie and Gareth's news.

One fan wrote, "So happy for you both your going to make the best daddy’s ever xx"

Another fan put, "So happy for u guys! Welcome to the twins baby club! Ur in for a treat."

And a third fan added, "What amazing news!!! So so happy for you guys, all the best for a magical future, and with the most loved and adored kids. You will create so many amazing memories as a little family unit xx"

Congratulations to you both!