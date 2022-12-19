Mary Berry's Ultimate Christmas: Recipes, guest stars and where to watch
The beloved British cook is back with her guide on how to rustle up the best Christmas day feast
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Mary Berry's Ultimate Christmas is a must-watch for those in charge of cooking this year's Christmas Day dinner.
A stand-out in the Christmas TV schedule (opens in new tab) year in year out, many of us have Dame Mary Berry and her Christmas food special for helping us get through the planning, preparation and cooking of the annual Christmas feast. The British national treasure shares her delicious recipes and invaluable time-saving hacks on everything Christmas and culinary in this one hour episode - guiding us through how to cook a turkey (opens in new tab) and other Christmas food traditions (opens in new tab). The only exception this year is she's got a few other chefs joining her in the kitchen, offering one or two new recipes with a festive twist.
We share details of the guest stars and how to find Mary Berry's Ultimate Christmas recipes online, plus where you can watch it in the UK and US.
Mary Berry's Ultimate Christmas: Recipes
Dame Mary Berry shares a number of her classic Christmas recipes in the programme, beginning with some tasty-looking stilton and sage mini scone canapés. The main course follows with guidance on how to cook a lemon and herb roast turkey, accompanied by some crispy roast potatoes, honey glazed carrots and parsnips, red cabbage, apricot and chestnut stuffing and turkey gravy.
And of course Christmas wouldn't be Christmas without a Christmas pudding! As for those who aren't a fan of the traditional dessert, Mary's got a trifle recipe to tempt you instead. (Rylan's certainly a fan!)
"Organisation and preparation is key," says Mary in the teaser trailer. "I’m not making people labour. And I give people tips I’ve learned over the years too."
You'll be able to find Mary Barry's Ultimate Christmas recipes online (opens in new tab) via the BBC after the show has aired. Similarly check out our collection of delicious Mary Berry recipes (opens in new tab) or be tempted by our tried-and-tested Christmas recipes below.
Christmas 2022 recipes
80 quick and easy canapes recipes and ideas (opens in new tab)
Serves: 8+ | Total cooking time: Varies
These quick and easy canapes are perfect for passing around at Christmas. Think savoury and sweet nibbles from blinis to vol-au-vents, and mini ice cream cones to meats on sticks.
Roast turkey with lemon, parsley and garlic recipe (opens in new tab)
Serves: 8-10 | Total cooking time: 3 hours
Gordon Ramsay's roast turkey recipe shows you how to cook your Christmas or Thanksgiving bird like a pro. It's easy and utterly delicious.
Roast potatoes recipe (opens in new tab)
Serves: 6 | Total cooking time: 55 minutes
Our roast potatoes are golden and crunchy on the outside, perfectly fluffy in the middle, and are sure to be the star of your roast dinner or Christmas lunch.
Honey glazed carrots and parsnips recipe (opens in new tab)
Serves: 8 | Total cooking time: 30 minutes
This honey-glazed carrots and parsnips recipe features golden parsnips and bright carrots, tossed with aromatic spices and sweet honey for a moreish side dish.
Christmas red cabbage recipe (opens in new tab)
Serves: 8 | Total cooking time: 1 hour and 45 minutes
Christmas red cabbage is a delicious way to cook cabbage with a festive twist. We've added port and cranberries for a simple but delicious sweet and sour edge.
Fruity stuffing recipe (opens in new tab)
Serves: 8-10 | Total cooking time: 30 minutes
If you really want to make poultry more exciting, a fruity stuffing like this is a delicious and different option.
Turkey gravy with drippings recipe (opens in new tab)
Serves: 6 | Total cooking time: 55 minutes
Turkey gravy is the perfect accompaniment to your Christmas dinner. It's so easy to make and a great way of using up the leftover juices too!
Mary Berry’s Christmas pudding recipe (opens in new tab)
Serves: 6 | Total cooking time: 55 minutes
Turkey gravy is the perfect accompaniment to your Christmas dinner. It's so easy to make and a great way of using up the leftover juices too!
Who are the guest stars on Mary Berry's Ultimate Christmas?
- Chef Monica Galetti
- Chef Angela Hartnett
- TV presenter Rylan Clark
BBC viewers will see the return of chef Monica Galetti - previously a host and judge on British Masterchef: The Professionals (opens in new tab). The Samoan-born New Zealand chef is currently the chef proprietor of Mere (opens in new tab) in London and was previously senior sous-chef at Le Gavroche (opens in new tab) in London.
Galetti isn't the only chef joining Mary for the Christmas special. Enter chef Angela Hartnett, chef proprietor of the Italian Michelin-starred Murano (opens in new tab) in Mayfair, London. One of Gordan Ramsay's protegee's, she was formerly head chef at the prestigious at The Connaught (opens in new tab).
Angela, whose grandmother is Italian, shows viewers how to rustle up a delicious pumpkin ricotta tortelli. Meanwhile Monica Galetti showcases a tempting Samoan palusami with smoked haddock, cavolo nero and sourdough.
Strictly It Takes Two host (opens in new tab) Rylan Clark is the third and final guest at Mary Berry's Ultimate Christmas, and it seems the TV presenter is there for a very important reason. The veteran chef is hoping to win the anti-Brussel Sprouts man over with her special recipe.
"I said I wanted to change his mind so I took him into a sprout field and as viewers will see he was quite bewildered at the field of sprouts and how to gather them but he got the hang of it in the end," Mary recalls.
"Then I decided that if I put the sprouts with other things, he would love them. I put on lots of butter, cashew nuts and peas. Everybody likes peas, children love petit pois. They were masked in butter, not overcooked — they were beautiful and he loved them. And then to put it to the test, we gave the recipe to some children and there was only one child that didn’t eat it. You could actually see the children finishing off their bowls of sprouts!"
Where to watch Mary Berry's Ultimate Christmas
UK viewers can watch Mary Berry’s Ultimate Christmas on BBC One at 8pm on Monday 19 December. It will be available on BBCiPlayer shortly after and repeated on BBC One at 11.25am on Christmas Eve.
Mary Berry's Ultimate Christmas will air the same date in the US on PBS. US viewers should tune in at 9pm ET to see the beloved British cook in action.
Video of the Week
Emily Stedman is the Features Editor for GoodTo covering all things TV, entertainment, royal, lifestyle, health and wellbeing. Boasting an encyclopaedic knowledge on all things TV, celebrity and royals, career highlights include working at HELLO! Magazine and as a royal researcher to Diana biographer Andrew Morton on his book Meghan: A Hollywood Princess. In her spare time, Emily can be found eating her way around London, swimming at her local Lido or curled up on the sofa binging the next best Netflix show.
-
-
Where is Call the Midwife filmed? Christmas special filming locations and behind-the-scenes details revealed
Fans of the BBC One show are wondering where Call the Midwife is filmed as anticipation builds for its upcoming Christmas special
By Emma Dooney • Published
-
Emily in Paris hunk Lucas Bravo stars in new Rom Com The Honeymoon - and it’s out sooner than you think
If you loved him in Emily in Paris, you can get another fix of him in this new romantic comedy...
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Where is Call the Midwife filmed? Christmas special filming locations and behind-the-scenes details revealed
Fans of the BBC One show are wondering where Call the Midwife is filmed as anticipation builds for its upcoming Christmas special
By Emma Dooney • Published
-
Strictly Come Dancing winners 2022: The results and who came runner up
As the BBC One contest draws to a close we look at who walked away with the glitterball trophy and who went home empty handed
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
The Teacher ending explained: Who frames Jenna and is there a season 2?
Viewers on Netflix want The Teacher ending explained, particularly the twist in the series finale that reveals who frames Jenna.
By Emily Stedman • Published
-
Who is on Loose Women today? The stars on today's panel
Who is on Loose Women today? This is who to expect on the panel...
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Vardy v Rooney: A courtroom drama: Channel 4 air date and cast confirmed
Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney's high profile court battle has been turned into a drama - and it airs sooner than you think...
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Mayflies BBC: First look of Line of Duty star Martin Compston in action as trailer and release date is confirmed
All you need to know about the upcoming drama, including cast and filming locations.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Spirited film: How to watch, what it's about and does Ryan Reynolds really sing?
All you need to know about Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell's new festive film
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
When is Happy Valley coming back, where is it set and how can you watch it?
Here's all you need to know ahead of Happy Valley season 3 as air date is confirmed and new trailer released.
By Selina Maycock • Published