New Trolls movie: When does Trolls Band Together come out and who's in the cast?

Whether you're a 80s/90s kid or have kids of your own who love the new wave of Trolls, there's a new Trolls movie coming out and fans are already asking When does Trolls Band Together come out and who's in the cast?

This holiday season, get ready for an action-packed, all-star, rainbow-colored family reunion like no other as Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake (opens in new tab) return for the new chapter in DreamWorks Animation’s blockbuster musical franchise: Trolls Band Together.



After two films of true friendship and relentless flirting, Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) are now officially, finally, a couple (#broppy)! As they grow closer, Poppy discovers that Branch has a secret past. He was once part of her favorite boyband phenomenon, BroZone, with his four brothers. BroZone disbanded when Branch was still a baby, as did the family, and Branch hasn’t seen his brothers since.



But when Branch’s bro Floyd is kidnapped for his musical talents by a pair of nefarious pop-star villains, Branch and Poppy embark on a harrowing and emotional journey to reunite the other brothers and rescue Floyd from a fate even worse than pop-culture obscurity.

When does Trolls Band Together come out?

Trolls Band Together is due to be released in theaters on 17th November 2023, Universal has confirmed. Returning director Walt Dohrn is at the helm alongside producer Gina Shay, and it is co-directed by Tim Heitz (head of story, Trolls World Tour).

If you're not familiar with the franchise then you might like to know that DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls films - 2016’s Trolls and 2020’s Trolls World Tour - have sung and danced their way to record-breaking success, earning an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song and fueling one of the largest and most beloved entertainment brands in the world.

Cast of Trolls Band Together 2023?

Trolls Band Together has a star-studded cast line up including voiceovers from Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Camila Cabello, Eric Andre, Amy Schumer (opens in new tab), Andrew Rannells, Troye Sivan, Daveed Diggs, Kid Cudi, Zosia Mamet, Zooey Deschanel, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, RuPaul Charles, Aino Jawo, Caroline Hjelt, Kenan Thompson, Anderson .Paak, Kunal Nayyar, and Ron Funches.

Featuring Trolls’ signature psychedelic joy-bomb of new and classic pop hits, Trolls Band Together stars a dazzling cast of musical superstars and comedic powerhouses along with new franchise characters.

Joining the line-up for the first time is four-time Grammy nominee and Latin Grammy winner Camila Cabello (Cinderella) as Viva; Zosia Mamet (The Flight Attendant) as Crimp; and 12-time Emmy winning drag icon RuPaul Charles as Miss Maxine.



Meanwhile, the returning cast includes Grammy, Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Zooey Deschanel as Bridget; Christopher Mintz-Plasse as Gristle, the Icona Pop duo Aino Jawo and Caroline Hjelt as Satin and Chenille, Grammy winner Anderson .Paak as Prince D, comedian Ron Funches as Cooper, SAG nominee Kunal Nayyar as Guy Diamond and Emmy winning Saturday Night Live legend Kenan Thompson as Tiny Diamond.

Trolls Band Together trailer

The official trailer for Trolls Band Together has been released and fans cannot wait. One fan tweeted, "OMG, I CAN'T WAIT!!!!!!!! IT LOOKS GORGEOUS" Another fan put, "YOU HAVE NO IDEA HOW HYPED I AM FOR THIS"

While a third fan added, "Im so excited! My niece isn’t even one yet but she loves the trolls movies. But when this movie comes out she will be one! Gonna take her to watch this. Her parents who have been forced to watch the movies at least 2 times everyday for the past 3 months will enjoy it too."

You can watch the clip below...

